Ala Stanford, MD, FACS, FAAP
Dr. Ala Stanford, a practicing physician for over 20 years, is board certified by the American Board of Surgery in both pediatric and adult general surgery and a health care advocate. She is the Founder of The Black Doctors COVID19 Consortium, BDCC. The consortium was formed in response to the disproportionate number of African Americans being diagnosed and dying from coronavirus in Philadelphia, PA and the lack of swift intervention to mitigate disease spread. The mission of the consortium is to educate, provide advocacy and barrier free coronavirus testing and vaccination to decrease the morbidity and mortality associated with the disease. To date, BDCC has tested over 25,000 and vaccinated over 51,000 patients: over 1,000 vaccinated in their homes. Most recently, she has opened a health equity center to continue offering quality health care and education in Philadelphia.
Content from Obesity Care Advocacy Network
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
Tammy Boyd
Tammy Boyd serves as Chief Policy Officer & Counsel for the Black Women’s Health Imperative. Boyd is BWHI’s main point-of-contact for all policy and legislative matters. Boyd is an established healthcare executive with proven expertise in government relations, political compliance, and advocacy. Before BWHI, Boyd served as Managing Partner for TKB Global Strategies, where she executed national government affairs strategies. Boyd also served as Legislative Director for Congressman John Lewis (D-GA). Boyd received a M.P.H. degree from Emory University School of Public Health and a Juris Doctorate degree from American University, Washington College Of Law.
Joe Nadglowski
Joe Nadglowski is President & CEO of the Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) – a nonprofit organization formed in 2005 dedicated to elevating and empowering individuals affected by obesity through education, advocacy and support. He also serves as co-chair of the Obesity Care Advocacy Network (OCAN) - a 30 member coalition focused on increasing access to obesity care. A frequent speaker and author, Mr. Nadglowski is especially passionate about access to obesity treatments, tackling weight bias and sharing his own experiences with obesity
Moderated by Jeanne Meserve
Jeanne Meserve is a homeland security expert and analyst, moderator, and award-winning journalist. She is currently a Security Expert for Canada’s CTV News and co-host of the SpyTalk podcast. While a correspondent and anchor at CNN and ABC Jeanne earned her profession’s highest honors, including two Emmys and an Edward R. Murrow Award. She also contributed to two CNN Peabody Awards. Jeanne is a member of the Homeland Security Experts Group and the Transatlantic Commission on Election Integrity, and serves on the board of the non-profit Space Foundation. She moderates discussions on topics ranging from technology and security, to medicine and the environment. Her clients include AtlanticLIVE, Washington Post Live, the Munich Security Conference, the Halifax International Security Forum, and the global conferences of the International Women’s Forum. At CNN Meserve created the homeland security beat, covering intelligence, law enforcement, cyber, aviation, border and port security. She anchored worldwide coverage of the Yitzhak Rabin assassination and the death of Princess Diana, and was the first to report on the devastating flooding in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. She was a key member of the CNN political team during the 1996 and 2000 elections. While at ABC News she covered the State Department and reported from the Middle East, Asia and Europe.