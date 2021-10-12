Paul Knopp is Chair and Chief Executive Officer at KPMG LLP – one of the world’s leading professional services firms, providing innovative business solutions and audit, tax, and advisory services to many of the world’s largest and most prestigious organizations. He also serves as Chair of the Americas region and is a member of both KPMG’s Global Board and Executive Committee. Leading more than 33,000 partners and professionals across the United States, Paul is further strengthening KPMG’s inclusive and values-driven culture. He has extensive experience serving large, multinational clients in a wide variety of complex industries and is recognized for his commitment to excellence and quality and for leading KPMG teams with ethics and integrity. Prior to becoming Chair and CEO, Paul’s career as an audit partner focused on serving leading global companies in the manufacturing, life sciences, transportation, professional services, and technology industries. Additionally, he lends his time and expertise to many civic and charitable organizations. He is a governing board member of the Center for Audit Quality as well as a board member of Catalyst, Partnership for New York City, and the U.S.-India Business Council. He also is a trustee of the U.S. Council for International Business. Paul previously served as a Director and Vice Chairman for the American Cancer Society Chicago Downtown Division’s Board of Directors. Paul holds B.B.A. and M.B.A degrees from the University of Texas at Austin; is a licensed CPA in New York and Texas; and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.