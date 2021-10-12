DR. STANFORD: So I believe--that's a great question, but I believe with education, you actually empower people to know that it's within their control. So no longer are they saying, "Well, my mom was big. My dad was big. That's just how we are in our family. There's nothing wrong with that. There's just more of me to love." You know, people explain all those things away culturally, but wait a minute. We need you to be here as a parent, and if you're that large, your heart can't sustain your body. It can't give you the strength. Your lungs can't give you the oxygen that you need, even when you sleep. And expressing that it's coming from a place of care that we're teaching you some of these things and you really have to, so the education piece coupled with--because this is a challenging disease, it requires a multifactorial approach, and the individual does play a role but not one of saying you've been doing this wrong all along. But it's more of those of us empowering them to let them know that they are a key and an integral part of not passing on the overweight and obesity to the next generation.