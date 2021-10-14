Leena Nair is the first female, first Asian and youngest ever CHRO of Unilever and member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE).Leena bears overall responsibility for the 150,000-strong human capital of Unilever, which operates across multiple regulatory and labour environments spread over 190 countries. As a highly accomplished business leader, her expertise and leadership has helped to drive continued growth for Unilever, leading to the €50 billion business it is today. Under her leadership Unilever has achieved a 50/50 gender balance across global leadership, through the design and implementation of progressive new working practices and models. She has continued to lead a pioneering agenda, playing an instrumental role in launching Unilever’s new social commitments, which is focused on raising living standards across the value chain, creating opportunities through inclusivity, and preparing people for the future of work. Leena began her Unilever career in Hindustan Unilever, where she was appointed as the first woman on the Unilever South Asia Leadership team and was responsible for Unilever’s growth in five markets with a business size of around 6 billion Euros. She has continued to redefine how big business can contribute to the environment and society and has a reputation for putting the people at the heart of the business, driving growth and innovation to create better business and a better society. Recognised by HRH Queen Elizabeth II as one of the accomplished Indian Business Leaders in the UK, Leena is a trustee for the Leverhulme Trust. Her purpose is to “ignite the human spark for a better business and better world”.