And, Anderson, I must say, this book is such a page-turner. It's fascinating not only about this incredible family, that at the height of its fortune controlled [audio distortion] the U.S. economy, but I also thought it was really interesting as a history of New York City, from its earliest years as a Dutch colony through the Gilded Age, and, you know, right up until now.
So first of all, congratulations.
MR. COOPER: Thank you. That's so sweet. Yeah, thank you. You know, when I decided to do this, I didn't want it to be sort of a conventional history of the business, you know, the businesses of Commodore Vanderbilt, and there's obviously some remarkable authors who have written books. T.J. Stiles wrote an amazing book on Cornelius Vanderbilt, won the Pulitzer. But I just wanted it to really be kind of a human story about who these people were at key moments in their lives, and kind of things you don't necessarily get about them from the history books.
MS. TUMULTY: You say that as you were growing up, you were the son of the most famous Vanderbilt of her era, Gloria Vanderbilt, but that when people would ask you about being a Vanderbilt you would say, "I'm not. I'm a Cooper." Your father came from a very different background, the rural South. What made you finally, at this point in your life, decide that you really wanted to explore this family history?
MR. COOPER: I mean, I think it was a couple of things. One, just, you know, I'm 54 now. I really never expected to live this long, because my dad died at 50, and I kind of always thought I wouldn't be around this long. But I certainly feel like I've passed the hurdle of, you know, working hard and kind of creating a name and a career for myself. That was something that was a big concern for me when I was little, about how people viewed me, and I didn't want to be viewed as a member of the Vanderbilt family. It was just not something that I thought was a good idea. And I could see how it sort of, when people knew, I could see how they treated me differently than when they didn't know, even in just weird little, tiny, subtle ways.
I worked as a waiter one summer at a society restaurant in New York called Mortimer's, and I was far too young to be a waiter, but the owner of it knew my mom, and I used to eat there with my mom, often. And when I was a waiter there, I served people who I had eaten with when I was with my mom. And they didn't recognize me when I was their waiter, and they treated me very, very differently than they did when I was sitting at the table with them, and they knew who my mom was.
So to me that was sort of, in a microcosm, sort of all my concerns wrapped up into one. And also having a son, you know, I really wanted to--I didn't know what I would talk to him, how I would explain to him this strange background that is far in his past, and/or in the family's past, and I wanted him to kind of understand why things are the way they are, and why there's not a big family around him. And, you know, he wouldn't know his grandmother. I won't know my dad. But through this book I kind of wanted it to be a letter for him about that family, if and when he wants to learn about them.
MS. TUMULTY: One thing that is just striking, maybe shocking, is the degree to which this gigantic fortune was built up by basically two generations, the
original, Cornelius Vanderbilt, began as a nearly illiterate owner of a small ferry operation off Staten Island, and his son. And then after that everybody else goes about squandering the fortune, really putting the "wretched" into "wretched excess." And at one point you have a story of a ball that I guess your great-great aunt threw, for millions of dollars, one big party, where a woman actually shows up in a ball gown that is made of dead cats. She's wearing a dead cat on her head. In fact, I was so glad you had a picture of that in there so I could see it.
MR. COOPER: I made sure that there would be a picture of that because you have to sort of see it to believe it.
You know, it was funny. The cat costume, when I was talking to other authors about doing a book with another author, because I'd never done a history book and I decided I would write this with somebody else who could sort of help me learn this whole process, and it's a very different way of writing than normal for me, with Katherine Howe I knew instantly she was the one to work with when, the first time I met with her, like one of the first things she said to me is, "Did you know about the cat costume at Alva's ball in 1893," or whenever it was. And I thought, this is the person. Like the fact that she zeroed in on that detail, she gets it right away, what I hoped to find.
MS. TUMULTY: I had trouble getting past that little chapter.
MR. COOPER: Yeah. There was literally a taxidermy cat on her head, the bodice was made out of cat faces, and the skirt was cat tails, and she had a black choker around her neck, in diamonds, with the word "Puss" written on it. And name is the greatest name ever. It's Kate Feering Strong, was the name of the lady who did that.
But yeah, you know, it's not even--you know, when you say the fortune was made by two generations, it was made by two people. I mean, it was a lot of work from actual people, you know, doing a lot of work, but it was the result of the obsessional nature, really of the Commodore, who was the first one. And he dropped out of school at 11, as you said. He could barely read and write. And throughout his life, I mean, his writing was terrible, and he didn't read a ton. But, you know, he would do things on the backs of notepads. That was, you know, all his dealings were kind of done, scratched on his knee, writing in the wharves of New York. At 11 he drops out of school, works for his dad on a tiny little boat, literally a shallow-bottomed boat, moving a few vegetables and things from Staten Island to Manhattan, and then gets into his own little boat at the age of 16, with a loan from his mom. And he's literally poling it through the water, in the shallows around New York, when necessary, and he builds that into a steamship empire, and then later in life he moves on to building a railroad empire, and it was the largest fortune the world had ever seen at the time.
And his son, who he had ridiculed and mocked most of his life, and only started to kind of vaguely respect him when his son tricked him in a business dealing, he is the one who inherited all the money, and he actually doubled the money. It went from $100 million to about $230 million in just eight years, and then the son died.
MS. TUMULTY: So what gives with the rest of the generations, because nobody seems to see themselves as caretakers of this fortune. I mean, these people found ways to spend money that are just kind of astonishing.
MR. COOPER: Yeah. You know, I am a big believer in the corrosive effects, the cancerous effects of that kind of money. And, you know, I think obviously it is something that we, as a society, you know, everybody worships that idea and thinks that is the best thing ever, and that's the goal, to amass as much money as possible. And obviously, I'm certainly, you know, it's very nice to have a nice income and comfortable, nice things and whatnot, and be able to take vacations you want to take.
But what they were doing, I mean, it was conspicuous consumption on a whole other level. It was taking the money that had been earned by Commodore Vanderbilt and by his son, and I think they kind of--they were born into it and they thought it would last forever. And the pathology of the way the money was made, you know, it filtered down into different generations in different ways. Many members of the family were cut out of the mainstream of that money. All the women in the family were not inheriting huge sums of money, because the Commodore never really cared about women, didn't believe his own daughters really amounted to much. They wouldn't carry the Vanderbilt name when they got married, as they inevitably would in that age, and their children, in his eyes, wouldn't be Vanderbilts.
So he really would focus on one person to give all the money to, which is what he did, and the lack of money, you know, the sort of feeling of being robbed from all that money, of all the other kids, you know, it impacted their lives in a whole bunch of ways that were incredibly destructive and destroyed some of them. One of his sons shot himself in the head after trying to wrest the fortune from his brother, who he believed had cheated him.
And I think it had the corrosive effect of these people thought the money would last forever, and, you know, the subsequent generations, you know, for a while they would serve on boards of the railroad and things like that, but they weren't innovating. They weren't making new things. They weren't pushing the railroads west of Chicago. You know, the people who created and had the energy, by third generation they didn't have that fire or that drive any longer.
MS. TUMULTY: And then we come down to your mother, who begins her life, as a child, becomes, through a set of circumstances that you explain in the book, does, in fact, inherit a chunk of this fortune, and then becomes nationally famous in what is considered "the trial of the century," which is a gigantic custody fight within the family, for custody over her money as much as for her. But ultimately--and she spends through a lot of it, but she does emerge as a businesswoman on her own. Could you talk a little bit about Gloria Vanderbilt and how she ended up having to sort of forge her own path, which was really quite different from a lot of other Vanderbilts?
MR. COOPER: You know, there were members of the family, over the 150, 200 years or so from the Commodore, who did have the drive. Some of them didn't feel, because they had so much money, they didn't feel the need to make more money or create something. Some of them were, you know, racing sailing ships to compete for the America's Cup, which one of them won twice.
But my mom was born into this family but she wasn't really of this family. She didn't grow up, for the first eight years of her life, knowing really anything about the Vanderbilts. Her father died when she was 15 months old. Her father, Reggie, my grandfather, was a raging alcoholic who died of cirrhosis of the liver, whose death was so violent he projectile vomited blood. His esophagus exploded and he splattered blood on the walls of the room he was in when he was dying. And he died broke. He had gone through all his money.
My mom was sort of, as far as I know, the last generation who had really actually inherited some money from trusts that were put in place, I guess, by the two generations back, by my mom's grandfather and my great-grandfather, who built The Breakers, and built a palace in New York where Bergdorf Goodman department store now stands.
But because my mom didn't grow up, I think for the first eight years of her life, knowing really anything about the Vanderbilts--she was taken by her mom who was, you know, a 19-year-old widow, and went off to Europe, and wanted to have a good time, and her mother was living off income from my mother's trust that would go to my mom when she turned 21. And because of the custody battle, which returned my mom to the Vanderbilt side, and returned her to the United States, and had her taken away from her own mother and given to Gertrude Vanderbilt, who also did have a drive, a creative drive, I think my mom--I know my mom very deeply, through that custody battle, developed this idea that she, inside, had a rock-hard diamond in her core that nothing could get at and crack, and that she would persevere. The shame and the horror of the custody battle that she went through as a 10-year-old, you know, with newspaper headlines for months and months, and the country weighing in on who should get this little girl, and then paparazzi following her all through her childhood, and obviously for the rest of her life--she had a drive to achieve something of her own. She had a drive to make a name for herself and to find love and build a family and have successes of her own and money of her own.
And I think that drive saved her. It pulled her through a lot of bad choices, you know, people cheating her, and it was an extraordinary accomplishment that she kind of--you know, she was scarred by what had happened to her as a little girl, but she spent her life rethinking that and reframing that and projecting herself forward. And that's something I inherited from her, without any doubt. I mean, that example is something that is seared into me very strongly, and it's the way I sort of pattern myself as well.
MS. TUMULTY: So I'd like to turn to one of our questions that we got from a viewer, because it sort of gets to this point. This is from Liz Lauren-Oser from Maryland. And she asks, "Did your mom always appreciate her family's unique place in history or was it more of an anchor that weighed her down?" You write about how, after she died, you actually found that she had kept a lot of the papers, a lot of the records, and that, in fact, helped spark your own interest. Did she ultimately feel that this was a burden or that this was a legacy?
MR. COOPER: My mom did not feel a Vanderbilt. She felt an imposter from the time she was--you know, from the time she really learned about the family, which was when she was removed by the courts and sent to her Aunt Gertrude, who she didn't really know. She had met her maybe a handful of times before. And she spent her teenage years, up until the age of 16 or 17, in her Aunt Gertrude's compound in Long Island.
But she always felt an impostor. And, you know, when I was growing up there wasn't a presence of a Vanderbilt family. We had cousins who lived at The Breakers, and my mom reconnected with them after a long time, and we actually stayed there once or twice. They lived on the top floor, in rooms that my grandfather had lived in as a child.
But there wasn't a sense of--I don't think she felt a part of that legacy. I think she wanted to forge her own. You know, she had that name, so that legacy followed her wherever she went, and she certainly used the name in business, because that was her name. But it was not who she was. It was not how she thought of herself. I think she saw herself very differently than perhaps those in the world who paid attention to her and perhaps saw her.
MS. TUMULTY: You know, you mentioned The Breakers, this famous, storied palace, essentially, in Newport, Rhode Island. But you begin the book with the last Vanderbilt living there, essentially getting evicted from the place. You know, why did you decide to begin the book there?
MR. COOPER: My cousin, Gladys, who is a wonderful woman--she has been a nurse most of her life, and her mother inherited the house from her grandmother, and over the years they tried to--you know, that side of the family tried to keep the house going, and they opened it up to the public, but they couldn’t make it work. And so like the house, the Biltmore, the largest house in America, Biltmore in Asheville, North Carolina, that is still owned by some members of the Vanderbilt family. I don't know them. But that's the only one that's still in private hands. Most are now museums, or more of them have been torn down.
But The Breakers was sold to the Newport Preservation Society, and Gladys' mom was allowed to live on the top floor for the rest of her life. And when she died, the Newport Preservation Society allowed Gladys and her brother, Paul, to continue using the apartments that they had there, and they would spend summers there, as they had their entire lives.
And Gladys served on advisory boards to help preserve and raise money and things like that, and cared deeply about the house. It was more than just a museum to her. It was her home, and she is very connected to the Vanderbilt history.
But at a certain point, you know, she would raise objections or concerns about condensation on the walls, and she got into a very public spat with them about the building of a visitor welcome center and where it should be. And the Newport Preservation Society, they suddenly decided to remove her, tell her that she had to leave the house. And it didn't matter that her grandmother, who was my grandfather's sister, you know, had inherited the house directly from our great-great-grandfather, who built it. They kicked her out, basically. She had complained, and they kicked her out. You know, it was very obviously upsetting, and I thought an unfortunate end to an incredible stewardship of that house.
But to me, that was the only way to start the book, because to me it really represented sort of the reality versus what kind of people imagine, perhaps, you know, what the Vanderbilt fortune is of today, that actually, you know, the last Vanderbilt to live in The Breakers had to leave.
MS. TUMULTY: So have you heard from those other branches of the Vanderbilts since the book has been published? Did they see it?
MR. COOPER: No. You know, I talked to Gladys and I sent her a copy, and my cousin, who I sent it to as well. Those are really the only two that I kind of know. And, you know, I don't really know--yeah, I didn't grow up knowing a lot of family members. Occasionally, some years we would have Thanksgiving meals at some cousins who lived in Old Westbury, Long Island, in the house that Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney lived, descendants of Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney.
But, you know, I think it was always very sort of--my mom had a very kind of fractured relationship with the Vanderbilt idea. So there wasn't a lot of that growing up. You know, Gladys and her family were the ones we were closest with.
MS. TUMULTY: Well, I'd like to go to another question that we have from our audience, from Heidi Gosho, who is in Washington. And she wants to know, "To what do you attribute your own success in surviving and thriving after the challenging childhood that you, yourself, had?"
MR. COOPER: Well, I mean, I appreciate the question. I, first of all, obviously I had an incredibly privileged childhood. You know, my mom was Gloria Vanderbilt. My dad was a writer who was a great parent and was very present in my brother and my life. You know, I lost my dad when I was early. My brother died by suicide when I was 21 and he was 23. So just in context, I consider myself having a very privileged childhood, in many different ways.
But I do think one of the really greatest privileges I had was that, as a child, my mom and my dad included my brother and I in on everything. And if Charlie Chaplin was coming over to the house, we were there to greet him and be there over dinner and sit with him, or Truman Capote, and we were expected to, you know, know who he is and be able to make conversation, and that's something that occurred our entire childhoods. And it gave me a sense of worth and a sense that, you know, I may be a kid but I have some value and some interests, and my opinions matter, just like any of these other people's opinions, and that gave me a certain confidence I think I wouldn't have otherwise had.
And I think my mom's example of work, and pouring yourself into pushing forward through things, I took a lot away from that, and I studied that very closely. And it comes at a cost, and in some ways it came at a great cost for her. But it's something that's been valuable to me, getting through a lot of the sadness that I've experienced, particularly when I was younger.
MS. TUMULTY: You also write that you never doubted the fact that your mother loved you, that she was devoted to you, which I think would not--would be something that a lot of other Vanderbilts maybe would not have felt about their own place in the family.
MR. COOPER: Yeah. I mean, it's incredible. My mom's parents--again, my mom was born in 1924, but my mom was born and her parents left for a six-month trip to Europe, right after she was born, and left her behind with the nanny and mom's grandmother on the maternal side, which is just kind of unthinkable now. You know, one can't imagine having a child and then leaving that child for the first six months of its life, as if the first six months don't really matter that much.
But, you know, so it was certainly a different time with the way many, I think, of people in that generation were raised and were treated.
But yeah, you know, I viewed my mom, from a very early age--and certainly the death of my dad even increased this--I viewed her with a feeling of sympathy for what she--you know, I didn't know what she had been through exactly, but I knew she had been through something as a child, and I knew she didn't have the family that we had, in our little nuclear family. And I knew that she needed assistance from me, because there wasn't anyone else around, especially after my dad died.
And I felt much, from the time I was a kid--you know, I've said this before, but I viewed her as a kind of magical space creature who had crash-landed on Earth, whose planet had exploded or faded away, and was sent as like this emissary from this lost planet, or this lost world, and whose rocket ship landed on Earth and needed help. And that's how I viewed her from the time I was very little.
And so I wasn't angry at her for, you know, things she wasn't, in the way she wasn't like other parents and stuff. I viewed it as, you know, she is who she is, and I have a role in this, to help her, and I would certainly--obviously there were disappointments, are there are, any child has with their parents and stuff. But I viewed her really as this special, unique creature. And I didn't rebel because I was like, the last thing she needs is a kid rebelling on her. She just needs some guidance and advice on who to date and what not to do.
MS. TUMULTY: In the little bit of time that we have left, I'd like to ask you, it's also striking that you decided to write this book at a point in your life, when, as you mentioned, you, yourself, became a father. In fact, you dedicate the book to your son, Wyatt, who is not yet old enough to read it.
But at some point, he will be, and what is it that you hope he understands about this legacy, this lineage that he has, and what life lessons he might take away from the story of the Vanderbilts?
MR. COOPER: You know, I think it can be a lot to come from a family that has a name, or parents who have a very public job or public identity. I certainly understand that, growing up with my mom. And you don't see a lot of kids of parents like that who necessarily go on to--I know, there's a lot of pitfalls and there's a lot of potential pitfalls, and I think it's important, from a young age, to be aware of--to not think that you are, in some way, entitled to something, or that there's some kind of cushion for you to--I don't know. I'm not sure I even know how to put it into words exactly.
But I feel like had I not known, from a very early age, that the idea of the Vanderbilts is something from the past, and it's like shadows and fog, and I knew from a very early age it doesn't have any bearing on my family and what's going to happen down the road to me. There's no inheritance. There's no trust. There's no trust fund or anything like that, and my parents made me aware of that very early on, and I'm really glad they did.
And even if there had been, I am very glad that there wasn't, and I'm very glad that even if there had been I don't think my dad would have, you know, allowed me to have it. I think he would have, I don't know, given it away or something. Because I don't think it's healthy for a kid growing up in that environment to see the things around them and feel like, "Oh, this is me, and I'm always going to have this." I don't think that's the path of a healthy--setting you out on a healthy path and seeing yourself in a healthy way as part of a larger community.
I think, you know, people who grew up in the Depression had a certain depression. Oftentimes it had deep impacts on how they lived the rest of their life, and that's very much the case of how I was raised and what I saw growing up. It had a deep impact on the choices I made, and I made conscious choices of I'm a Cooper.
You know, when I looked, as a little kid, and I did, at these models, the little bit I knew of the Vanderbilts and the Coopers, I went with the Coopers because I thought that's going to end up healthier down the road for me. And my parents didn't say anything about that. My mom never said anything like that.
But I saw how my mom was living her life, and she certainly had a lot of, you know, beautiful apartments, and she cared a lot about decoration and her surroundings and creating beauty. But I saw what was really important to her, which was family and friends and making something, creating something, and understanding something, and creating something that gave voice to something within you. And I think that's, for me, that's what I would hope to kind of pass on to Wyatt, without maybe the constant redecoration in the house. And a little more stability--that's what I'm going for.
MS. TUMULTY: You're never going to hit him up for money to buy screens.
Anyway, Anderson, this has been--
MR. COOPER: I still have those screens, by the way. They're in my basement.
MS. TUMULTY: It's been such a joy to talk to you about this really fascinating book, so thank you so much for being with us today.
MR. COOPER: Well, I'm such a fan of yours, and I really appreciate--you know, we've known each other a little bit over the years and I appreciate all your writings. And when I heard you were able to do this I was really, really thrilled. So thank you.
MS. TUMULTY: Thank you.
And we’d also like to thank you for joining us today here at Washington Post Live. You can always go to WashingtonPostLive.com to see the fascinating programming that we have coming up, because we’ve always got something really interesting. Thanks a lot.
[End recorded session]