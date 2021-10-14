But because my mom didn't grow up, I think for the first eight years of her life, knowing really anything about the Vanderbilts--she was taken by her mom who was, you know, a 19-year-old widow, and went off to Europe, and wanted to have a good time, and her mother was living off income from my mother's trust that would go to my mom when she turned 21. And because of the custody battle, which returned my mom to the Vanderbilt side, and returned her to the United States, and had her taken away from her own mother and given to Gertrude Vanderbilt, who also did have a drive, a creative drive, I think my mom--I know my mom very deeply, through that custody battle, developed this idea that she, inside, had a rock-hard diamond in her core that nothing could get at and crack, and that she would persevere. The shame and the horror of the custody battle that she went through as a 10-year-old, you know, with newspaper headlines for months and months, and the country weighing in on who should get this little girl, and then paparazzi following her all through her childhood, and obviously for the rest of her life--she had a drive to achieve something of her own. She had a drive to make a name for herself and to find love and build a family and have successes of her own and money of her own.