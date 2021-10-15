MR. ARORA: Well, what's been interesting, Cat, you know, I often say that cyberattacks have gone from being a hobby to a profession, and there's no better example I've seen, as we see in ransomware. You know, last year we saw a few big cyberattacks. They were typically caused by supply chain events. So it is an attack on a particular company, but they attacked an infrastructure provider that provided infrastructure to lots of companies and government agencies out there. And when they were able to get into that stream of technology, they were then--the door opened for tens of thousands of enterprises or or government agencies to be compromised. And what the bad actors did was in the case of SolarWinds or in the case of the Exchange server attack, they used--they used that vulnerability to then establish themselves in the infrastructure of companies' enterprises. Actually, you know, part of it was they were offering ransomware as a service, believe it or not, where they said we have this enterprise. If you go, take that access, make something out of it, you're gonna share. So, if they're--on account of their own ransomware as a service on the app store. And what we saw out of a lot of various actors around the world went about getting the structure of companies, of agencies, encrypting their data, extracting the data, locking their systems down, and putting ransomware asks on the table. And the average ransomware ask go to $5.3 million in the last year. This number was smaller a year ago, but you're seeing the proliferation of both ransomware as, you know, I'd say professional ransomware actors come into the game.