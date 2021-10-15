So I think about, as we do this, the one problem that we have to face right now is this sense of urgency, and we don't have the time to wait two and three and four years to figure out what's happening here. We have that sense of urgency right now, and, you know, at the Department of Labor I have a lot of great, smart people around me right now that are having these conversations about what's going on in our economy. Because at the end of the day, it's kind of what I said in the beginning of the conversation--we need to make sure--when I call them "essential jobs" I don't mean definition of essential jobs, but we have to make sure that our hospitality industries are open. We need to make sure that people are fed. We need to make sure that we continue to fill these manufacturing jobs. We need to continue to fill these medical jobs, whether it's nurses or medical professionals or people that work in nursing homes. Those are the jobs that we need to continue to move forward on.