The only frustration for me as a character actor is--you know, and I experienced it by watching dad. You know, and we wrote about this in The Boys. You know, for an actor sometimes you just have to sit around and wait for the phone to ring. You can be as creative as all get out, but ultimately, you’re at the--you’re at the whim of the business, you know? And I just remember so many times dad waiting for the phone to ring, and mom had a great--see, mom was very superstitious, and mom had a great way of getting dad a job, and that is she would break out the paint cans and start a paint project. You know, she would say, Rance, it’s time to paint the service porch. And sure enough, I swear, every time mom would break out the paint cans, dad and mom would start to do a painting project, and sure enough the phone would ring, and dad would break out of his losing streak, dad would get a job, and mom would be left to painting the service porch by herself, you know--