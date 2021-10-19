Emma Robbins is the Executive Director of DigDeep’s Navajo Water Project, which brings clean running water inside the homes of Navajo families living across Arizona, Utah and New Mexico. This is the first regional project of DigDeep, a human rights nonprofit working to ensure that every American has taps and toilets inside the home. Approximately 30% of families on the Navajo Nation don’t have clean running water inside their homes. Native American households are 19x more likely to live without indoor plumbing than White households, according to the ‘Closing the Water Access Gap in the United States’ Report by DigDeep and the US Water Alliance. Emma Robbins joined DigDeep after growing up on the reservation in an area with a high concentration of water poverty. She is a Diné artist, and uses her work to raise awareness about the need for clean water across all Native Nations. She is also an Aspen Institute Healthy Communities Fellow. She splits her time between the Navajo Nation and Los Angeles, CA. To date, the Navajo Water Project has installed running water in approximately 300 homes, and is continuing their work to ensure families on the Navajo Nation have access to safe water for drinking and hygiene by delivering bottled and trucked water to homes during the COVID-19 pandemic.