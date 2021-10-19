MR. BAIER: I think there’s a lot--you know, listen, just researching for this book the atrocities that happened before that moment, leading up to that, it is hard to come to grips with the fact that we as a country ever let that happened, ever let any of that happen. And you know, it’s emotional as you read some of those accounts, and Grant was affected by those things directly. I think we are going through a time where we’re coming to grips with everything post-Reconstruction and relooking at it. But the book ends with a scene after the George Floyd killing and that horrific situation and the protests that are going on around the country. And it’s in San Francisco, the scene at the end of the book, where a group is pulling down the Grant statue in a San Francisco Park and a reporter is there asking the group about, you know, why they’re pulling down that statue. And they say, well, he’s part of the Civil War, he’s part of the Civil War era, he had a slave, we need to move forward from that and not have that recognized. And I thought that that was just really interesting, because here is Grant who, yes, his father-in-law gave him a slave, but he freed that man soon thereafter and then spent the rest of his life fighting for equality for Blacks and fighting slavery with everything he had. He makes changes in his presidency, and Blacks are serving in Congress, some places they’re majorities of the voters. There’s senators. After Grant, it takes 92 years before the next African American member of the U.S. Senate. So, I do think there has to be reevaluation, but it’s also we can learn from specifics in history and not, you know, I’m thinking glaze over certain parts that you don’t hear about, which includes the Grant presidency.