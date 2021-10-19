But there was a timeline, and there was a timeline in place. We couldn't get all those projects done within the timeline, and our folks in Washington, D.C., don't understand that things happen slower in Indian Country because it is federal trust land. We are considered the same as any federal lands throughout the country, national park lands, Bureau of Land Management, and other federal lands, and so, when we want to do some infrastructure projects, we have to go to the BIA to get a right-of-way. We got to go to the EPA to get our environmental clearances. All these federal agencies have to be a part of getting at least even one project to move forward, and that is why the deadline came pretty quick. And we weren't able to do that, but now with the new allocation of the American Rescue Plan Act, we have a little bit more time. We're not just saying to Congress, we need more funding. We're also asking Congress that some of these laws get updated. It shouldn't take years to get a right-of-way. It shouldn't take years to get a home site lease for a person to build a home or to get water or electricity to their existing homes. Those needs to be streamlined.