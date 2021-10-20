And the reason this matters is--let me give you a concrete evidence--is because every two to three years we have to shift from generation to generation, and it’s the reason why your cellphone gets better--right?--our computers get faster. And to be quantitative about it, the two-nanometer generation would allow you to have the same level of performance that you have in your smartphone today, your battery would be able to last for four days. That’s how much more efficient it is compared to today. Or if you wanted to trade that kind of like energy consumption and still, you know, charge the battery once a day, you could achieve 45 percent better performance on your phone. So, it’s a good example of the power of investing in R&D, which we do so heavily in IBM, and that how that R&D pays dividends because it generates breakthroughs that then can be used in areas like semiconductors and lift all sectors of the economy.