And the good news is, this sort of public health approach, where we treat crime as a virus--how do you treat a virus? You stop it occurring in the first place. If it does occur, you stop it spreading, and then you make sure you do public health things to stop future viruses occurring. We’re going to treat crime in the same way using data to, you know, laser-like focus on those parts of our city where there is crime, where there are communities where there’s more deprivation, to support those communities. And the good news is, over the last few years we are seeing a reduction in violent crime. And during the pandemic we saw a further reduction in violent crime. Knife crime injury has gone down. Knife crime injury for those below age of 25 has gone down. Burglary is down. Robberies are down. Homicides are down. No complacency at all. We’ve got to make sure we redouble the support we give to communities and the support we give to the police, because the reality is, just like criminals evolve and find new ways to try and cause us harm, we’ve got to evolve and find new ways to keep our communities safe.