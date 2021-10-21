And as you say to me, how things have changed, I think for too many of us, for too many it hasn’t changed. There’s still--when I was a child, I grew up in a home with a father that suffered from--you know, now, we realize that many people self-medicate, take medicine. He was a drug addict, probably because he had an underlying problem. And his mood swings, his temperament could result in very angry situations where the presence of a gun in our home was very dangerous. And there was more than one occasion where we really thought that we would die, the hiding in the closets, my mother running from the house, my getting in between them, trying to grab the gun, trying to keep them from killing each other, the nights he would take the doorhandles of all of the doors so we couldn’t escape. There are a lot of memories.