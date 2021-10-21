Paris Hilton
One of today’s most recognizable entrepreneurs and international influencers, Paris Hilton is a pioneer in reality television and an innovator in social media and celebrity branding. Since starring in “The Simple Life,” Hilton has built a global empire as an influencer, DJ, designer, recording artist, philanthropist, host, actress, model and New York Times best-selling author.
Hilton debuted “This Is Paris,” her critically acclaimed YouTube Originals documentary on her life, which has garnered nearly 25 million views to date. Hilton has used her voice and dedicated her platform and resources to supporting Breaking Code Silence, the organization created to affect change in the industry, and eradicate the abuse of children in systemically abusive institutions.
In 2021, Hilton partnered with iHeartRadio to launch her “This is Paris” podcast and will continue to expand podcast production through her company London Audio. In addition, Hilton launched her new production banner Slivington Manor Entertainment, which will develop long-form content for television, streaming services, and emerging platforms. She recently launched “Cooking With Paris” globally on Netflix and is currently in production on “Paris In Love” which will debut on Peacock later this year.
Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.)
Congressman Ro Khanna represents California’s 17th Congressional District, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, and is serving in his third term. Rep. Khanna sits on the House Agriculture, Armed Services, and Oversight and Reform committees, where he chairs the Environmental Subcommittee. Additionally, Rep. Khanna is the Deputy Whip of the Congressional Progressive Caucus; serves as an Assistant Whip for the Democratic Caucus and is the Democratic Vice Chair of the House Caucus on India and Indian Americans. Rep. Khanna is committed to representing the people and ideas rooted in Silicon Valley to the nation and throughout the world.
Caroline Cole
After experiencing 2 ½ years in a lockdown behavior modification facility in the back country of New York, Caroline Cole spent the next years of her life searching for a semblance of normalcy. Having experienced homelessness, poverty, addiction, and domestic abuse, a deep mission to help others became the central goal of Caroline’s life. She believes that under the tenets of trauma-informed policy and community-focused healing we can provide young people the resources and opportunity for equity, growth, and joy.
As the Director of Government Relations for the survivor-led non-profit organization, Breaking Code Silence, Caroline draws on her lived experience and former tenure with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. In this role, she shapes organizational initiatives and projects, overseeing a team of 40+ volunteers, to drive policy change and reform across public sectors involving mental health, child welfare, juvenile justice, disability rights, and youth rights.
Caroline has channeled her passion into several podcasts and feels through the union of impact-driven media and policy change we can give voices to the silenced and drive societal change.
When she’s not entrenched in developing new projects, Caroline can be found testing new recipes in the kitchen with her 3 kiddos or petting puppies (or any animals!) at the local humane society shelter