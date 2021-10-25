At the age of 13, Alexandria Villaseñor co-founded the U.S. Youth Climate Strike movement, part of the youth led international Fridays for Future movement. Now, at the age of 16, Alexandria has become an internationally recognized environmental activist, public speaker, author and founder of several more initiatives, including the youth-led climate education focused non-profit, Earth Uprising International [earthuprising.org]. She has addressed the Democratic National Convention, the United Nations and the World Economic Forum. She is a contributing author to All We Can Save [allwecansave.earth], an anthology of women climate leaders, and a child petitioner for the ground-breaking international complaint to the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, Children vs. Climate Crisis [childrenvsclimatecrisis.org]. Alexandria serves on the advisory board for the national climate policy platform Evergreen Action [evergreenaction.com], is a youth spokesperson and advisor for the American Lung Association [lung.org], and she is the youngest Junior Fellow of the World Academy of Arts and Sciences [worldacademy.org]. For her work, Alexandria has received the Earth Day Network Youth Leadership Award, The Rachel Carson Environmental Justice Award, the Common Good American Spirit Changemaker award and was included on Politico’s top 100 people influential in climate change policy list.