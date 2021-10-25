You know, the United States has reduced more greenhouse gas emissions than the next 12 greenhouse emitting countries combined, and I think we need to stop and note that. Now, obviously we have a lot of work to do. One of the areas that I would point out is methane. I think that Republicans can coalesce around some ideas on methane that our Democratic colleagues can join us on. I think we’ve got to be pushing more nuclear and next-generation nuclear. At the very time that President Biden wants to cut our emissions in half, we will have cut our nuclear fleet in half. Of course, nuclear produces little to no greenhouse gas emissions. And I also believe we need to be working on technology. I think unless we find a way to pull carbon out of the air, we will ultimately be able to deal with China and the vast amount of greenhouse gas coming from them as well. And I’d play those down as pretty good important cornerstones. And we throw out hydrogen as well. I think that’s an area where we can all agree that we’ve got some good possibilities to work on.