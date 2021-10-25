And those two lines you saw in that graph, they show the lockstep relationship between CO2 and temperature. Now, last year was the hottest year ever measured with instruments. The hottest seven years were the last seven years. We’ve now seen temperatures 125 degrees and above. We’ve seen the heat index reach 165 degrees in some places--the combination of heat and humidity. And that is why there are so many areas that are now in danger of becoming literally unlivable, where human beings can’t survive for more than two or three hours outdoors. And that’s why a lot of them are already migrating. There--last year there were four times as many climate refugees as there were all the refugees from wars and conflicts. We got a lot of them on the southern border of Texas and of the U.S. and Mexico. And they didn’t come from Mexico. They came from Central America, where like many areas in the tropics and subtropics, the combination of these elevated temperatures and droughts and rain bombs from the disruption of the water cycle are driving people away from their homes because they don’t have anything to eat.