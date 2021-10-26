Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.)
As Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) has been a leader on cybersecurity issues in Congress. He has pressed for a comprehensive strategy to fight back against cyber-attacks that disrupt lives and livelihoods, and hold foreign adversaries and cybercriminals accountable for targeting American networks. In addition to writing laws that have helped strengthen cybersecurity at all levels of government, Peters is leading bipartisan efforts to protect the networks of public and private entities, and ensure they are notifying the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency when hit by a cyber-attack or pay ransom. Peters is also working to provide small businesses, K-12 schools, and local governments with the resources necessary to seal up network vulnerabilities and protect Americans’ sensitive information. Peters, who also serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, is a former Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He and his wife, Colleen, live in Oakland County and have three children: Gary Jr., Madeleine and Alana.
Sudhakar Ramakrishna
Provided by SolarWinds.
Sudhakar Ramakrishna is President and Chief Executive Officer of SolarWinds, a leading provider of IT management software, and has nearly 25 years of experience across cloud, mobility, networking, security and collaboration markets. He most recently served as the CEO of Pulse Secure®, a leading provider of secure and zero trust access solutions for Hybrid IT environments. Prior to Pulse Secure, Ramakrishna served as the Senior Vice President and General Manager for the Enterprise and Service Provider Division at Citrix. Ramakrishna also served in senior leadership roles at Polycom, Motorola and 3Com. Ramakrishna earned a master’s degree in computer science from Kansas State University and a master’s of management degree from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.