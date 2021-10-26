As Chairman of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, Senator Gary Peters (D-MI) has been a leader on cybersecurity issues in Congress. He has pressed for a comprehensive strategy to fight back against cyber-attacks that disrupt lives and livelihoods, and hold foreign adversaries and cybercriminals accountable for targeting American networks. In addition to writing laws that have helped strengthen cybersecurity at all levels of government, Peters is leading bipartisan efforts to protect the networks of public and private entities, and ensure they are notifying the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency when hit by a cyber-attack or pay ransom. Peters is also working to provide small businesses, K-12 schools, and local governments with the resources necessary to seal up network vulnerabilities and protect Americans’ sensitive information. Peters, who also serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, is a former Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He and his wife, Colleen, live in Oakland County and have three children: Gary Jr., Madeleine and Alana.