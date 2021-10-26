The cybersecurity, for me, is central. It is perhaps without question one of the most significant threats that we face in the homeland. You just have to look at some of the recent massive attacks, whether it's on the Colonial Pipeline or meatpacking plants. Also, I hear regularly from businesses in Michigan, and small businesses, in particular, that are getting hit by ransomware attacks. And we know how devastating these attacks are on our economy and on our companies. And especially small businesses, you know, I'm struck by a statistic that shows if a small business gets hit with a ransomware attack, nearly 60 percent are out of business in a year to a year-and-a-half. That's simply unacceptable. We need to have a whole-of-government approach. We certainly want to work and teamwork with the private sector to understand the threat, understand ways we have to deal with it. And that's why it's been a focus of my work as the chair of this committee--in fact, with all of those issues that I mentioned that we're dealing with already this year, we've had hearings that have either been focused on cybersecurity or cybersecurity has been a part of this discussion of, I think--I believe nine hearings. So, that's a large number of hearings focused in some way or another on cybersecurity.