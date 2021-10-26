During the coronavirus pandemic, industries have experienced years of digital transformation in months. Washington Post Live convened those who have led this digital transformation, and those who can help us make sense of it, to explore what the new normal could look after the crisis. What changes induced by the pandemic will we retain in the future of health care, education and the workplace? As public health allows us to go back indoors, how will we return safely to spaces like hospitals, schools, and offices, and will we as often? How can companies emerge stronger after the pandemic and how can technology help? What role can the government play to ensure the new normal is not just safe, but equitable?