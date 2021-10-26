During the coronavirus pandemic, industries have experienced years of digital transformation in months. Washington Post Live convened those who have led this digital transformation, and those who can help us make sense of it, to explore what the new normal could look after the crisis. What changes induced by the pandemic will we retain in the future of health care, education and the workplace? As public health allows us to go back indoors, how will we return safely to spaces like hospitals, schools, and offices, and will we as often? How can companies emerge stronger after the pandemic and how can technology help? What role can the government play to ensure the new normal is not just safe, but equitable?

Transformers: Manufacturing with Labor Secretary Martin J. Walsh & Katy George

Technology is transforming the way products are being manufactured around the world. Join Washington Post Live on Friday, Oct. 15 at 3:00 p.m. ET, as key players in the industry discuss how artificial intelligence, digital technology and machine learning are rapidly changing the manufacturing process. Industry leaders will also examine the challenges in building a skilled and motivated 21st century workforce to drive the engine of American manufacturing. (The Washington Post)

Transformers: Recovery with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

Repairing America’s infrastructure is one of President Biden’s top domestic priorities, and he’s tasked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to help him identify what needs are most pressing, and how much capital should be thrown at these projects. Join the discussion at 11:00am ET on Friday, May 14 when Washington Post Live hosts the former mayor and presidential candidate joins Washington Post political reporter Eugene Scott to assess whether this could trigger an economic boom, and the role climate change will play in the Biden administration’s efforts to modernize America’s roads, bridges and water systems. (The Washington Post)

Transformers: Recovery with Sen. Thomas R. Carper (D-Del.) & Julia Hamm

One of the few things policymakers in Washington agree on is that America needs a major upgrade in its vast infrastructure. That agreement morphs into fierce debate when the topic turns to what needs are most pressing, and how much capital should be thrown at these projects. Join the discussion on Thursday, May 13, when Washington Post Live gathers key figures involved in these questions, and hear from policymakers, lawmakers and an industry leader about whether this could trigger an economic boom, and how to safely and efficiently transform America’s infrastructure. (The Washington Post)

Transformers: Recovery with Austin Beutner, Chandra Brown, Sandeep Dadlani & Joris M. Ray

