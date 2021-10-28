Clearly, in my mind, with that increased population, we are obviously a tourist attraction for the entire world. And while we have been--we have reopened, but in times of COVID, when we see reduced amounts of people in District of Columbia, there's still people in our city that require the services of the Metropolitan Police Department. Clearly, that is not the time when we want to see reduction in force, where we see crimes that are happening, violent crimes specifically that make people feel unsafe. So, much like it's very hard to measure sometimes the effectiveness of violence interrupters like you mentioned, right? How do we know how many crimes don't occur because of the presence of police officers? We really don't know that. We don't know of the shootings or the homicides that don't occur because of the presence of police officers. But what we do know is that when residents don't see police officers out in community, they feel unsafe when that's the case. So, I think it's something that is really kind of hard to get to, but I'd rather have police officers in community. And quite frankly, when I talk to most residents, they want to see their police officers in their community.