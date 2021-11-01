Register for the program here.

Kevin Hassett is a former senior adviser and chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President Donald Trump. Hassett warns that high inflation will drive the U.S. economy into a recession. He will discuss his new book, “The Drift: Stopping America’s Slide Toward Socialism” with Washington Post columnist David Ignatius. Join Washington Post Live on Monday, Nov. 1 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Kevin Hassett

Kevin Hassett is a Distinguished Visiting Fellow at the Hoover Institution. Hassett recently served as the Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers since 2017.

Prior to his White House service, Hassett was an economist at the American Enterprise Institute. He also served as a senior economist at the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. His academic background includes being an associate professor of economics and finance at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Business, as well as a visiting professor at New York University’s Law School. He has also been a consultant to the U.S. Treasury Department, and an advisor to various presidential campaigns.