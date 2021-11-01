MR. HASSETT: Yeah, that’s right. And you know, we certainly aren’t all the way there yet. But I think that the key observation is that, you know, Joseph Schumpeter back at the 20s, looked forward to America he was writing about it in the 70s or 80s, where he basically saw an America in the future that would be very prosperous but that would sow the seeds of its own--the destruction of its capitalist system. And if you look at--and I go to this quite a bit in the book--if you look at Schumpeter’s idea of what the world would look like, you know, it very, very much looks like the world of today. And we’ll talk about specific policies in a sec. But basically, what he said was, as we get richer and richer, that Americans are going to send their kids to colleges and universities much more, and colleges and universities are going to be hotbeds of socialism. And he had this whole sort of delightful chapter about why professors tend to be socialist. But they’re going to indoctrinate our kids to be socialist at the universities. They’re going to control respectability. The best students will go on to have jobs like yours, David, and have major influence over the major media. And before you know it, the sort of socialist--indoctrinating socialists will control the media and they’ll control the universities, and they’ll make defenders of capitalism disreputable. And Schumpeter writes at the end that he thinks they’ll--capitalism will die because there will be nobody left to defend it.