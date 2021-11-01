So, if we’re not careful, if we just come down in a heavy-handed way and do this, my concern is, is that we won’t be able to provide the healthcare not only for veterans but for lots of folks throughout the country. But now we’re talking about veterans, and then also making sure that we’re not going to create a tremendous backlog that we’ve worked so hard to diminish because of the fact that we simply are not going to have a labor force. So many--so many people are baby boomers that are at the age where they’re thinking about retirement anyway. These are just stressors that push them over the edge. So, I hope that’s not going to be the case, but I think it is a great concern. We’re seeing that--you know, indications of that all over the country. It seems like, you know, some of our fire departments, our police departments--again, nurses, doctors, providers, all kinds of folks--I’ve heard from a lot of people in the military, pilots. So, this is something that we need to address, and I would like to see us, again, encourage people to get vaccinated, but I don’t think it should be mandatory from the federal government.