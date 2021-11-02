Donell Harvin, DrPH
Donell Harvin is a Senior Homeland Security Policy Researcher with the Defense and Political Sciences Department. He works on homeland security and national security issues including domestic intelligence, counterterrorism, public health and all-hazards preparedness, resiliency, and emergency response.
He is graduate faculty at Georgetown University where he teaches in the Applied Intelligence and the Emergency and Disaster Management degree programs. Additionally, he has served as a subject-matter expert for several organizations including the United Nation Counter Terrorism Office, INTERPOL Bioterrorism Unit and the Center for Homeland Security’s Executive Education Program (EEP) conducting executive level seminars in emergency management, terrorism and threat mitigation.
Donell is the former Chief of Homeland Security and Intelligence for the Government of the District of Columbia (DC), where he oversaw the Fusion Intelligence Center for the nation’s capital with a mission to collect, analyze and share cyber threat information and intelligence amongst state, local and federal partners. He is also the first US-based member of the Counter Terrorism Preparedness Network (CTPN) a global consortium of major cities.
Prior to DC HSEMA, he served as an agency executive in the medical examiner’s office for DC and in New York City (NYC), directing large-scale forensic operations, including leading several 9/11 sifting operations, emergency management-related planning and response and led the agency’s occupational health and safety program.
Previous to those positions he was the Chief Research Scientist for the NYC Department of Health in its Bureau of Environmental Emergency Preparedness and Response. There he served as the lead scientist for the Radiation Response Unit and Environmental Response Group and served as the project lead research scientist on several key initiatives including NYC's BioWatch program, the NYC Radiological Response Plan, NYC Radiological Mitigation Plan and planning for WMD events. He has a broad Hazardous Materials (HazMat) response, weapons of mass destruction, occupational health and safety and health physics background.
His public safety background spans 30 years which includes water rescue, Fire/EMS, public health, hazardous materials and WMD response, emergency management, crime scene management and complex forensic operations. He has responded to incidents ranging from the attacks on the World Trade Center on 9/11 as a member of FDNY to the Sandy Hook Shootings as the forensics lead for NYC, and has served as the lead emergency manager for several NYC agencies during large-scale incidents.
Dr. Harvin holds an undergraduate degree in Fire and Emergency Services Management, graduate degrees in Emergency Management (MPA), Terrorism Studies (MA), and Environmental Science (MPH) and is a Doctor of Public Health (DrPH) specializing in environmental epidemiology, public health disasters and biological threats. For his dissertation, he worked as a research fellow at Cornell University School of Medicine and performed shotgun DNA sequencing of pathogens found in emergency response vehicles. His goal was to better understand the baseline microbiome of the environment that first responders work in, and gain insight into potential exposure pathways for pathogens that may be introduced into emergency response vehicles.
Clint Hickman
Clint Hickman, a 4th-generation Arizonan from one of the West Valley’s most prominent families and businesses, was appointed to the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors March 21, 2013. Hickman was reelected in 2016 for a four year term. District 4 voters have demanded strong fiscal stewardship starting with Jan Brewer to Max Wilson and now have passed the torch on to Supervisor Hickman.