MR. HICKMAN: Yeah, so it’s always--so when you’re a chairman, you set the agenda and you put things up for a vote. But we’re a board of equals representing five different districts. So as a chairman, I was wanting to make sure that I was getting our board members their questions answered using staff time. But I wanted to show the public. If you watched our canvas, three hours of questions and answers sessions, all the way to culminate in a vote. And there were--there was pressure campaigns going on to try to get different counties not to canvas the vote, to throw it back. But there was just no reason that we could see. It either becomes a thing about trust, about the people that you have hired to do these jobs, about the people that worked in these jobs, both Republicans and Democrats, some people performing volunteer civic duty. I knew we had so many eyes on it. And Arizona does elections really, really well. And because I was a chairman during a pandemic, there were so many different concerns about public health that I just really had to throw myself into. So basically, it was nerve-wracking, that three hours. I didn’t know for sure how my colleagues were going to vote. There’s open meeting laws. You can--you can discuss things, but you cannot discuss how you’re going to vote. So I just didn’t know at that point if I had provided enough information for my board. So I would have to say that we took our vote.