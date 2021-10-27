Heather Boushey
Heather Boushey is a member of President Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers. Heather Boushey is co-founder of the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, where she was President and CEO from 2013 – 2020. She previously served as chief economist for Secretary Clinton’s 2016 transition team and as an economist for the Center for American Progress, the Joint Economic Committee of the U.S. Congress, the Center for Economic and Policy Research, and the Economic Policy Institute.
Jared Spataro
In his current role at Microsoft, Jared is responsible for Microsoft 365, including business management, product and partner marketing, and go-to-market programs. He joined Microsoft in 2006 and has focused on productivity in various marketing, product management, and business roles at the company over the last 13 years. Prior to Microsoft, Jared worked in a number of small- and mid-sized technology companies in a variety of roles, including engineering, product management, product marketing, business management, and sales.