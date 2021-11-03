Heather Boushey
Heather Boushey is a member of President Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers. Heather Boushey is co-founder of the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, where she was President and CEO from 2013 – 2020. She previously served as chief economist for Secretary Clinton’s 2016 transition team and as an economist for the Center for American Progress, the Joint Economic Committee of the U.S. Congress, the Center for Economic and Policy Research, and the Economic Policy Institute.
Jared Spataro
Provided by Microsoft.
In his current role at Microsoft, Jared is responsible for Microsoft 365, including business management, product and partner marketing, and go-to-market programs. He joined Microsoft in 2006 and has focused on productivity in various marketing, product management, and business roles at the company over the last 13 years. Prior to Microsoft, Jared worked in a number of small- and mid-sized technology companies in a variety of roles, including engineering, product management, product marketing, business management, and sales.
Content from Intel
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
The Future of Work
In a segment sponsored by Intel, Stephanie Halford, Vice President of Client Computing Group and General Manager of Business Client Platforms at Intel Corporation discusses how technology can help employers provide the flexibility and experiences employees are seeking. As the future of work paradigm continues to shift, employers need to adapt to this changing landscape to attract and retain critical talent as well as help manage employee burnout.
Stephanie Hallford, Vice President & General Manager, Business Client Platforms
Provided by Intel.
Stephanie L. Hallford is vice president in the Client Computing Group and general manager of business client platforms at Intel Corporation. She is responsible for Intel’s business client revenue, marketing and strategy, including the Intel® vPro™ brand across desktop and mobile platforms.
An accomplished tech executive, Hallford has more than two decades of global experience spanning business operations, sales, marketing, product management and communications. She has spent the bulk of her career in Asia, including multiple leadership roles in China and Hong Kong. Before relocating to the United States to assume her current role in 2017, Hallford led marketing and business operations for Intel’s Client Computing Group in China. She was a founding member of Intel’s China Tech Ecosystem team, which focused on creating new market opportunities for Intel. During Hallford’s tenure in Beijing, she devoted several years each to managing Intel’s China strategy office, Intel China sales and Asia Pacific regional marketing.
Before moving to Beijing in 2004, Hallford was director of marketing for Intel brand and campaign strategy. During her tenure in that role, she led the global campaign to launch Intel® Centrino® mobile technology. Her U.S.-based Intel career also includes two years at Intel Capital, where she served as director of alliances and created the Intel Capital Alliance Program. Hallford joined Intel in 1999, initially as a communications manager in the public relations division. Earlier in her career, she spent five years in Beijing, first as an account executive at public relations firm Burson-Marsteller, and subsequently as the director of Ford Motor Company’s public affairs operations in China.
Hallford holds a bachelor’s degree in international affairs and humanities from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University
Moderated by Elise Labott
Elise Labott is a leading journalist covering foreign US foreign policy and international issues. Elise is a columnist at Foreign Policy magazine and before that was CNN’s Global Affairs Correspondent. She has reported from more than . 80 countries, traveled the world with seven secretaries of state and has interviewed many world leaders and newsmakers. Elise is the founder of Twopoint.o Media, a digital media platform that aims to engage, inform and inspire citizens to solve today’s most pressing global challenges, and an adjunct professor at American University’s School of International Service. She is a contributor to Politico, provides commentary for MSNBC, NPR, BBC and several other broadcast outlets and is a sought-after interviewer and moderator. Elise also serves as a global ambassador for Vital Voices, an organization that empowers female entrepreneurs around the world and is on the advisory committee of Global Kids DC, a program which introduces high school students in underserved communities to international affairs. Prior to joining CNN, Elise covered the UN for ABC News and also reported on diplomatic and foreign policy issues for Agence France-Presse and other publications. Elise is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned a master’s degree from the New School for Social Research.