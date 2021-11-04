Andrea Meza Murillo
Provided by Ministry of Environment and Energy, Costa Rica
She is an expert in sustainable development with more than 20 years of experience in formulating public policies and executing projects. She has worked in more than 15 Latin American countries in multidisciplinary projects financed by various multilateral organizations (IDB, World Bank, CAF, European Union, UNDP), bilateral (AECID, GIZ) and National governments.
Work Experience
2015 – 2020 Director of Climate Change, Ministry of Environment and Energy of Costa Rica (MINAE).
2006 –2015 Director of the Office of Studies in Mesoamerica, Projects and Planning (EPYPSA).
1997 – 2006 Director of the Program for Conservation of Private Lands, Center for Environmental Law and Natural Resources (CEDARENA).
Academic Background
• Licentiate degree of Law and Notary Public - with honors- At University of Costa Rica (UCR).
• Courses in International, European and Dutch Law, Comparative Administrative Law and Environmental Law, Exchange Program Institute of Legal Research UCR. At Utrecht University, Netherlands.
• Postgraduate Expert in Local Public Management and Direction, Ibero-American Union of Municipalities (UIM). At Carlos III University - Menéndez Pelayo International University, Spain.
Frans Timmermans
Provided by the European Commission.
December 2019-present European Commission Executive Vice President for the European Green Deal
2014-2019 First Vice-President of the European Commission, in charge of Better Regulation, Inter-Institutional Relations, the Rule of Law and the Charter of Fundamental Rights
2012-2014 Minister of Foreign Affairs, The Netherlands
2010-2012 and 1998-2007 Member of the Dutch parliament, Partij van de Arbeid (Dutch Labour Party)
2007-2010 Minister of European Affairs, The Netherlands
1995-1998 Senior Advisor and Private Secretary to High Commissioner on National Minorities of the OSCE Max van der Stoel
1994-1995 Staff member of EU Commissioner Hans van den Broek
1993-1994 Deputy Head of the EC Affairs Section, Directorate-General for Development Cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs., The Netherlands
1990-1993 Second Secretary, Dutch embassy in Moscow
1987-1990 Policy Officer, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, The Netherlands
1984-1985 Postgraduate courses in European Law and French Literature, University of Nancy
1980-1985 Degree in French language and literature, Radboud University Nijmegen
Antonio Neri, President and CEO, HPE
Provided by HPE.
Antonio Neri is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Hewlett Packard Enterprise – the global edge-to-cloud platform as-a-service company – responsible for the development and delivery of enterprise technology solutions and services that help organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere.
During his more than 25 years at the Hewlett-Packard Company (HP) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Antonio has held numerous leadership positions. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and General Manager of HPE’s Enterprise Group, which included the company’s Server, Networking, Storage and Technology Services business units. Prior to HPE’s separation from HP, Antonio ran HP’s Server and Networking business, where he was responsible for bringing new innovations to market and the execution of the go-to-market strategy. Before that, Antonio led HP’s Technology Services business, which provided technology support and consulting services for HP’s products and solutions. Antonio spent the earlier part of his career in various engineering and leadership roles in HP’s Printing and Personal Systems business units.
Antonio led the strategy, development and introduction of many breakthrough innovations at HP and HPE, including: HPE Apollo, the industry leading high performance compute platform; HPE Superdome X, the world’s most scalable and modular in-memory computing platform; HPE Synergy, the world’s first composable infrastructure platform; HPE Cloudline, HPE’s server portfolio designed for service providers who need fast deployment, flexible operation, and low total cost of ownership; and, HPE Moonshot, the first software-defined compute platform. He was also responsible for HPE’s acquisitions and integrations of Aruba Networks, SGI, SimpliVity, Niara, Rasa Networks, Nimble Storage, Cloud Cruiser and Cloud Technology Partners.
He currently serves as a director of Anthem Inc.
Antonio graduated from Escuela Nacional de Educación Técnica in Argentina and attended the Universidad Tecnólogica Nacional. He is also a Professor of Drawing and Painting.
Moderated by Jeanne Meserve
Jeanne Meserve is a homeland security expert and analyst, moderator, and award-winning journalist. She is currently a Security Expert for Canada’s CTV News and co-host of the SpyTalk podcast. While a correspondent and anchor at CNN and ABC Jeanne earned her profession’s highest honors, including two Emmys and an Edward R. Murrow Award. She also contributed to two CNN Peabody Awards.
Jeanne is a member of the Homeland Security Experts Group and the Transatlantic Commission on Election Integrity, and serves on the board of the non-profit Space Foundation.
She moderates discussions on topics ranging from technology and security, to medicine and the environment. Her clients include AtlanticLIVE, Washington Post Live, the Munich Security Conference, the Halifax International Security Forum, and the global conferences of the International Women’s Forum.
At CNN Meserve created the homeland security beat, covering intelligence, law enforcement, cyber, aviation, border and port security. She anchored worldwide coverage of the Yitzhak Rabin assassination and the death of Princess Diana, and was the first to report on the devastating flooding in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. She was a key member of the CNN political team during the 1996 and 2000 elections. While at ABC News she covered the State Department and reported from the Middle East, Asia and Europe.