MR. TIMMERMANS: Well, you know, we are--we’ve been talking about the climate crisis now in our conversation. But the threat of ecocide is as least as threatening to the survival of humanity as is the climate crisis. And both crises are interlinked. They’re interlinked. So we need to make sure that in developing the economy of the future, we make sure that we do it in a way that does not destroy our biodiversity. So we need to rethink the way we produce food. We need to rethink the way we organize how we build buildings, how we organize our transport. And we need to make sure we do this within boundaries that our planet has set. You know, destroying our biodiversity is actually destroying the opportunity for humanity to survive. People always talk about this is about saving the planet. No, no, the planet was there a long time before man came along and will be there a long time before man has disappeared--after man has disappeared. What we need to do is to make sure that humanity has an opportunity to redefine the way we live within planetary boundaries. And for that, we need to prevent ecocide, which is at least as important as preventing the climate crisis from getting out of control.