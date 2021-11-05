PRIME MINISTER STØRE: Well, on that last part, I think I leave that to the columns of your paper and your own columns, you know, to draw the inspiration for the United States. I’ll be a bit careful. But, you know, I would add to the five Nordics also Germany is heading for a social democratic chancellor. Now why is that? I believe that, you know, social democracy in Europe is finding back to its roots, which mean that we should never forget that we are the servants of decent, honest people who live from their own work--those who don’t have special access to capital or wealth or influence but are struggling to make the ends meet every day. We are there to serve them. And we have to develop policies that are recognized by people that we are there to serve them, be it in the taxation policy--the budget I proposed on Monday will cut taxes for the lower parts of the salary, not continue on cutting the wealth tax for the richest, and also securing this environmental transition towards low-emission society in a fair and equitable way. If we don’t secure that equity, people will object to the transition because it is the biggest transition in modern economic age. So I believe the lessons learned, if you have countries where the inequity grows out of proportion, you are less fit for meeting the demands of modern society. So I believe an equitable society that redistributes wealth, invests in health, education, and opportunity, that’s the modern solution. The right has always said that is old school. I believe this is really what 2020 needs.