MS. COPELAND: I mean, everything is so slow to change in this field. It’s really--again, the last year and a half has been the most change I’ve seen in my entire career, even when it comes to the language. I’ve been very open about speaking about that. And you know, those hidden messages behind, you know, using, you know, you’re too muscular, you’re too--your feet are too flat--all of these things that are assumed of a Black body. You know, and I’ve been very candid, and I’ve said, you know, I’m looking at the person next to me, who’s White, who has a much more athletic body, with bigger breasts, and her body’s accepted. So to me, there’s a miscommunication. You’re not talking about, you know, the aesthetic really of my--of my build but the color of my skin. And I think the more that you call people out, the more that you really bring these things to attention, the easier it is for us to move on and to evolve. But I have noticed, you know, even when it comes to the titles--and I know that at American Ballet Theater--and at least they have changed the way that we address the artistic staff--ballet master has been a part of our language in ballet for so many generations--and something as simple as--