Felix Brooks-church
Provided by Sanku.
Felix Brooks-church co-founded and leads Sanku, a fast growing social enterprise based in east Africa. Felix has spent more than a decade developing and refining solutions for small-scale fortification and led all aspects of product development and engineering for Sanku’s award winning fortification technology and sustainable business model. Through its network of close to 700 small mills across east Africa, Sanku provides 2 million people access to fortified maize flour and is on track to reach 25 million people by 2025.
Alice Waters
Provided by MONA Creative.
Alice Waters is a chef, author, food activist, and the founder and owner of Chez Panisse Restaurant in Berkeley, California (est. 1971). She has been a champion of local sustainable agriculture for over four decades. In 1995 she founded the Edible Schoolyard Project, which advocates for a free regenerative school lunch for all children and a sustainable food curriculum in every public school. In 2015 she was awarded the National Humanities Medal by President Obama, proving that eating is a political act, and that the table is a powerful means to social justice and positive change. Alice is the author of sixteen books including her critically acclaimed memoir, Coming to My Senses: The Making of a Counterculture Cook, the New York Times bestsellers The Art of Simple Food I & II, and The Edible Schoolyard: A Universal Idea. Her latest book is We Are What We Eat: A Slow Food Manifesto.