And it's never been fast, cheap, or easy. Everybody has always been engaged in cooking and always willing to pay more for food than anything else because it was considered precious. And now, it's just, if you don't like it, throw it out. And my parents had a little garbage can, about [indicates] this big for a week, and they always filled it up, all the newspapers to be recycled, and saved all their cans because of the war effort, and turn out the lights when you leave the room. These are all habits that I got into and have never left me. I save all the Christmas wrapping paper and ribbons, and now my daughter does. But this is something that is dismissed by the advertising that is going directly through the internet right onto our phones, and we're holding them and we believe that what is being said is the truth, but it is not the truth. And there's not healthy food if there's not healthy soil. Soil is everything.