What I learned in the military is if you don't win that fight, you're into the next one. And so as a nation, we've got to stop it there. We have to be ready. And you know, when you think about our nation, we are so blessed with what we have today--you know, put all the politics aside. I know it's hard in Washington to do that, but put all the politics aside and think how blessed we are when you look at all the other countries. And then look at the great technology that we have. We are the most technologically advanced and dependent country in the world. We have the most to lose. And we have to get out in front and defend that, and we have to train on it. I think our future and our children's future depend on us doing that.