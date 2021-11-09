Elhadj As Sy
Elhadj As Sy is co-Chair of the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board, Chair of the Kofi Annan Foundation Board and Former Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.
He has extensive experience in leadership roles in the humanitarian sector, having previously served at a senior level with UNICEF, UNAIDS, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and other agencies for more than 25 years.
Before joining the IFRC - the world’s largest humanitarian network - Mr. Sy was UNICEF’s Director of Partnerships and Resource Development in New York. He has also served as UNICEF Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa and Global Emergency Coordinator for the Horn of Africa.
From 2005 to 2008, Mr. Sy was Director, HIV/AIDS Practice with the United Nations Development Programme in New York.
Before that, he worked with the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria as its Africa Regional Director and later as Director of Operational Partnerships and Country Support in Geneva.
Mr. Sy has also held the position of UNAIDS Representative in New York and Director of the New York Liaison Office. From 1988 to 1997, he served as Director of Health and Development Programmes with Environment and Development Action in the Third World in Dakar, Senegal.
Mr. Sy holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts and Human Sciences from the University of Dakar. He then pursued Master’s studies in Arts and Germanistik at the University of Graz, and graduated from the Diplomatic Academy in Vienna.
He was also awarded a post graduate diploma in Education from the Ecole normale superieure in Dakar . He speaks English, French and German and is a national of Senegal.
Katarina Grande, MPH
Katarina Grande is a governmental public health practitioner currently leading the Data & Epidemiology branch of the COVID-19 response for Public Health Madison & Dane County. With a strong focus on translating data to action, the team works closely with the communications, planning, policy, and contact tracing aspects of the response. Beyond COVID, her career focuses have included HIV epidemiology, community health, maternal & child health, and health equity. Globally, Katarina has worked with CDC, PEPFAR, and USAID; locally she has worked for city, county, and state governmental public health departments. She holds a BS in journalism and zoology from University of Wisconsin-Madison and an MPH from University of Minnesota-Twin Cities.
Oliver Morgan, PhD, MsC, FFPH
Dr. Oliver Morgan is the Director of the Health Emergency Information and Risk Assessment Department in the WHO Health Emergencies Program. From 2007 through 2016, Dr. Morgan worked for the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during which time he held critical leadership positions in the Ebola response between November 2014 and February 2016 (CDC Atlanta Ebola Response Incident Manger and CDC Country Director in Sierra Leone). From March 2010 to October 2014, Dr. Morgan was the CDC Country Director in the Dominican Republic. Dr. Morgan was an Epidemic Intelligence Service Officer at CDC from 2007 to 2009 with the International Emerging Infections Program, during which time he conducted projects in Thailand, Bangladesh, Kenya, Uganda, and Guatemala. Before joining CDC, Dr. Morgan worked for the UK Health Protection Agency, leading epidemiological investigations of outbreaks (enteric, vaccine preventable, hospital acquired, zoonotic, respiratory, and sexually acquired infections), chemical and radiation exposure incidents, terrorist bombings in London, natural disasters, and humanitarian civil conflicts. Dr. Morgan has also worked as a consultant to WHO/PAHO in several countries. Dr. Morgan’s academic achievements include a doctorate in epidemiology from Imperial College London and extensive publication in peer reviewed journals and reference books.
David O’Connor, PhD
Dave O’Connor is a UW Medical Foundation Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and Professorial Fellow at the University of Melbourne. His laboratory studies the interplay between viral pathogenesis, genomics, and immunity. In Dane County, Wisconsin, where the University of Wisconsin-Madison is located, he and his colleagues have led studies to understand how SARS-CoV-2 moves through communities and changes over time. He has also worked in close partnership with local K-12 schools to introduce innovative COVID testing approaches.
This conversation will center on why a global early warning system is possible and why/how specific work on Covid-19 challenges (i.e., vaccine breakthroughs and variants) will lay the foundation for this system. Rick A. Bright, PhD will describe the challenges in the present and the solutions the Pandemic Prevention Institute is pursuing for the future.
Rick A. Bright, PhD
Rick Bright is currently the Senior Vice President, Pandemic Prevention and Response at The Rockefeller Foundation leading the development of the Foundation’s pandemic data and action platform that will prevent future pandemics by identifying and triggering responses to the earliest alerts of a disease outbreak and stopping it in the first 100 days.
Prior to this role, he served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response and the Director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Prior to BARDA, Dr. Bright gained extensive experience in the biotechnology industry where he served in senior leadership and executive management roles. Dr. Bright has held senior scientific leadership positions in non-governmental organizations where he championed innovative vaccine development and manufacturing capacity expansion in developing countries. He also spent a decade in vaccine and therapeutics development at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For this work, Dr. Bright received the Charles C. Shepard Science Award for Scientific Excellence.
Dr. Bright serves as an international subject matter expert in biodefense, emergency preparedness and response, vaccine, drug and diagnostics development and served as an advisor to the Biden Administration, World Health Organization, development of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering & Medicine Forum on Microbial Threats.
Dr. Bright received a Ph.D. in Immunology and Molecular Pathogenesis from Emory University and a B.S. magna cum laude in Biology and Physical Sciences from Auburn University at Montgomery.
Moderated by Elise Labott
Elise Labott is a leading journalist covering foreign US foreign policy and international issues. Elise is a columnist at Foreign Policy magazine and before that was CNN’s Global Affairs Correspondent. She has reported from more than 80 countries, traveled the world with seven secretaries of state and has interviewed many world leaders and newsmakers. Elise is the founder of Twopoint.o Media, a digital media platform that aims to engage, inform and inspire citizens to solve today’s most pressing global challenges, and an adjunct professor at American University’s School of International Service. She is a contributor to Politico, provides commentary for MSNBC, NPR, BBC and several other broadcast outlets and is a sought-after interviewer and moderator. Elise also serves as a global ambassador for Vital Voices, an organization that empowers female entrepreneurs around the world and is on the advisory committee of Global Kids DC, a program which introduces high school students in underserved communities to international affairs. Prior to joining CNN, Elise covered the UN for ABC News and also reported on diplomatic and foreign policy issues for Agence France-Presse and other publications. Elise is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and earned a master’s degree from the New School for Social Research.