A longtime activist, Ferrera last year launched Poderistas alongside Eva Longoria Bastón and other Latina Leaders. Poderistas, formerly known as She Se Puede, is a digital lifestyle community and non-profit built to inspire, affirm, and inform Latinas so they can leverage their power to transform their lives, their families, their community and their nation. As part of this organization Ferrera was integral in the Biden Campaign’s Latino Vote push in Florida and campaigned heavily in Georgia on behalf of the Senate Runoff. Ferrera is also a prolific speaker having spoken at major events such as Women’s March, the DNC, March for Our Lives, etc. She was also a chair for the Artists’ Committee for the Women’s March on Washington. Her activism has even extended on screen in several television documentaries including Not Done: Women Remaking America for PBS, the EPIX TV mini-series, America Divided, Showtime’s groundbreaking documentary, The Years of Living Dangerously, and Nicholas Kristof’s series for PBS Half the Sky: Turning Oppression into Opportunity for Women Worldwide.