One, action was not always guided by science. Political leadership reacted and not responded effectively by holding health infrastructures or health tools by putting restrictions around exports, by not sharing commodities, by developing what is called today vaccine or commodities nationalism. Well, it is absolutely fine that every country take care of its citizens. And we, working in the international arena, do care about everybody: people in rich countries and people in poorer countries, too. But there is no need, you know, to have vaccines that could cover 150 percent of your population on the one hand; and on the other hand, have countries that could hardly 5 percent of their population, in a pandemic situation. So, we did not have this global leadership and then the platform that is needed, you know, so that we can share, we can work together, we can partner, not only for charity or for generosity, but for real public health measures that are being guided by data, guided by science, and then doing the right thing for everybody. And that is the reason why we believe that it should be elevated at the political level. We have the science; we hear the activists talking; we are lacking the political leadership, and that's where we are concentrating--we must concentrate our effort, you know, to complement the puzzle.