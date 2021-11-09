Also with us is Dr. Oliver Morgan, Director of the Health Emergency Information and Risk Assessment Department in the WHO's Health Emergencies Program.
A warm welcome to you, both.
MR. AS SY: Thank you very much for having us.
DR. MORGAN: Thank you.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Mr. Sy, let's start with you. The Global Preparedness Monitoring Report recently released a report calling for a new global social contract to prevent and mitigate health emergencies.
What are some of those solutions that you're proposing?
MR. AS SY: Thank you very much. This report is the third in a series. So, back in 2019, we released a report which we called "The World at Risk." And at the time, we were already warning against a pandemic of respiratory pathogen which is highly infectious that could really cripple the world. The world was not listening. Six months later, we got COVID. So, later on, we released another report which we called "The World in Disorder," that was highlighting the fragmentation that we were seeing in the world, the difficulty to bring really countries and nations around the table, to get a consensus of what needs to be done so that we are all safe. Actions were not taken.
This third report is not going to be another description of the situation. We know what needs to be done. We have analysis; we have data; we have everything that we need to take action. We have world leaders have shied away from taking the bold steps that are needed to end this pandemic and prepare for the next one. That is why in our annual report we outlined five simple steps to take over the next weeks to move from words to action and create a very strong and resilient health emergency ecosystem. And let me learn you through those five steps very quickly.
First, leaders must recognize the need for an international agreement on pandemic preparedness and response. The special session of the World Health Assembly later this month provides an ideal opportunity to come together and agree on a process to at least begin such negotiations.
Second, leaders must agree to convene a summit of heads of state and government on pandemic preparedness and response. This will demonstrate the highest level of political leadership. Indeed, we live in a shared world with shared risk and shared responsibilities, but we don't seem, you know, to bring all those different parts together for the kind of response that will be sustainable.
Third, we must strengthen the WHO so that it has greater resources, authority, and accountability, and remains at the heart of the global health emergency ecosystem.
Fourth, we would like to see leaders establish a collective financing mechanism for pandemic preparedness and response through a financial intermediary fund that will ensure that all financing is sustainable, predictable, equitable--and I stress "equitable"--flexible, and scalable.
Finally, leaders must strengthen mutual accountability and monitoring capabilities by developing an end-to-end mechanism to share research and data and ensure a capable access on common goods.
None of these recommendations are new, frankly. We already have the roadmap for what needs to be done. What we need now is to focus our effort on turning these words, you know, to action. The world that is getting more than equal--more unequal than ever before, the world that is divided between the haves and the have nots. And at the same time, we all agree and repeat the same motto, "None of us is safe until we all are." So, action is needed now and urgently because the window of opportunity is really closing.
Over.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Dr. Morgan, let's go to you. The World Health Organization opened a pandemic intelligence hub that looks out for future threats. What's happening there? Can you share more with us about that, and are you investigating emerging threats?
DR. MORGAN: Yeah, this is a really very exciting initiative and it's really a critical step in us being better prepared for future threats. There have been many instances, I think, where we could have done a better job at not just detecting risks and threats, but understanding those sooner. At the moment, with our current capabilities at WHO, we detect about four-and-a-half thousand signals every month of pandemic and epidemic potential events. And we conduct about 300 investigations every single month into those events to understand them better.
And each year, we're getting more and more able to detect events quite quickly. But where we still have a lot of challenges is really understanding the full dimensions of those risks. And some of the problems that we often face is understanding the context in which health events are happening. So, to really understand what the risk of spread might be, what is driving maybe potential spread of different diseases, or maybe what effective control measures are.
So, one of the areas that we're focusing on with our pandemic intelligence hub, which has been newly established, it's really to strengthen those capacities, both at WHO but, critically, with many different partners, as well, firstly working with countries so that they, too, have those capabilities to not only detect events quickly, but also to share information about those events as fast as possible. But interestingly, there are also many other actors and other stakeholders that play a vital role in the pandemic and epidemic intelligence. Increasingly, nongovernmental organizations and academic institutions are also sharing quite valuable information for us and to understand what's going on as quickly as possible.
So, one of the challenges that we face as a global public health community is not always the lack of information but sometimes so much information that comes to us quickly that we don't have good tools or approaches to put together to understand how that risk is evolving. And these are some of the problems and challenges that we'll be focusing on in the new WHO hub for pandemic and epidemic intelligence.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: As you both noted, international cooperation is key in preventing a global pandemic. Dr. Sy, what were some of the biggest shortcomings on that front with COVID-19?
MR. AS SY: The biggest shortcomings, you know, that we've seen could be highlighted through the following points.
One, action was not always guided by science. Political leadership reacted and not responded effectively by holding health infrastructures or health tools by putting restrictions around exports, by not sharing commodities, by developing what is called today vaccine or commodities nationalism. Well, it is absolutely fine that every country take care of its citizens. And we, working in the international arena, do care about everybody: people in rich countries and people in poorer countries, too. But there is no need, you know, to have vaccines that could cover 150 percent of your population on the one hand; and on the other hand, have countries that could hardly 5 percent of their population, in a pandemic situation. So, we did not have this global leadership and then the platform that is needed, you know, so that we can share, we can work together, we can partner, not only for charity or for generosity, but for real public health measures that are being guided by data, guided by science, and then doing the right thing for everybody. And that is the reason why we believe that it should be elevated at the political level. We have the science; we hear the activists talking; we are lacking the political leadership, and that's where we are concentrating--we must concentrate our effort, you know, to complement the puzzle.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: You mentioned vaccines, sharing vaccines, and I want to return to that topic in a minute.
But first, a question to you, Dr. Morgan. The WHO says more data are being collected than ever before when it comes to potential new variants of COVID-19. But we know global databases are rarely streamlined to allow for easy international comparison. How are you working on that problem?
DR. MORGAN: Yeah, this is a very dynamic space and actually a very exciting time in terms of science and public health. We've seen a huge increase in the amount of genomic sequencing taking place around the world. Recent [audio distortion] beginning of this year when new SARS-COV-2 variants were identified that that became a real concern.
And this is really pointing to the future direction of global public health and global health collaboration in science. We've seen many countries able to now sequence the different genomes for SARS-COV-2 viruses, and share them rapidly into public datasets. But interestingly, there are a few challenges that we are going to have to focus on so that these technologies and this information can really help us globally.
One of them is to really connect the information about what is happening as the virus evolves with what is happening in the population health, and linking those two so that we understand that, as the virus changes, we see potential changes in how disease is spreading, for example, or how severe the disease might be.
But then, there's also some other challenges in terms of just the infrastructure that's required for us to do this. And even sharing the genomic data into the database and uploading that information requires strong internet connectivity, which in many places can be a barrier to sharing. So, we really have to look at a whole range of challenges in the future, but I think we're off to a very positive start, here.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: And Mr. Sy, we've seen a lot of challenges in terms of countries being held accountable to the WHO in reporting viruses. We've seen this with China and problems with a lack of reporting. How do we improve that situation so that, in the future, we can ensure that member countries are being forthright about viruses that are originating in their countries?
MR. AS SY: Countries, you know, should deliver on the commitments they make. So, that is really the principle of international law, international relations. When we talk about WHO, it is not only the Technical Secretariat in Geneva; it is not only the technical organization; it is also the member states that govern WHO and that are members of WHO. They are governed by the rules that they have established themselves, that they have set for themselves, and then they should and they must respect those rules and regulations that are agreed upon.
So, the weakness in international relations is, you know, the lack of mechanisms to enforce countries do the needful, which is not based only on their bona fides and also--and their good standing among peers to respect the commitments that they are making. And I think there is a long way to go there for the respect of international health regulations. There's a long way to go there for reporting cases on time. There's a long way to go there in terms of also funding adequately the organization that they establish. And there is a long way, still, to come together and agree, you know, on the guidance, you know, that have been given both on science and data and not only on populism and political "agreeism," I would like to say--I would say. So, I think there is a real need there for great accountability, and that is why we are all crying for that political leadership to make it happen.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Mr. Sy, I want to return to your comments about the vaccine shortages in the country. And of course, here, in the U.S. we're seeing booster shots being distributed widely; and yet, many countries, poorer countries around the world, have yet to receive their first vaccine doses.
Can you give us your take on that? Are wealthy countries doing enough to help lower-income countries access those vaccines?
MR. AS SY: I think it's shameful, simply put, you know, that we have nowadays more people receiving their third shot in the rich world than people receiving their first one in low- and middle-income countries. And I think there is a fundamental misunderstanding here that global solidarity is founded on generosity and not justice; on good will and aid rather than equity and common interest. It is not simply a matter of ensuring vaccine equity, as important as it is; it is also ensuring that low- and middle-income countries have equal access to preventive measures like PPEs and treatments like oxygen. And if we don't do that, the motto that we keep on all repeating, namely, none of us is safe until we all are, will not have, you know, any meaning.
What can de-bottleneck that situation? Active citizenship, political leadership, and that is the reason why we're really hoping that leaders will emerge and do the right thing. And I mean leaders in all countries, in rich and poor countries, you know, to focus on global health and make the necessary investment and also the global solidarity that is required for the sake of equity and safety for everybody.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Dr. Morgan, officials at the WHO last week said Europe has seen a 50-percent jump in coronavirus cases, despite an ample supply of vaccines. Based on the data you have and the modeling, what do you think this means for Europe and the world at large this winter?
DR. MORGAN: Well, I think it's very clear, firstly, that this indicator the pandemic is far from over. And I think there was a moment, or at least a period over the summer at least in Europe where there was a lot of optimism that vaccines were going to be the solution by themselves. But I think it's very clear what we're seeing across the European countries is that vaccines are only a component of the solution for us to have--maintain control of the transmission of COVID-19.
Vaccines in conjunction with other public health and social measures and disease control measures are going to be very important as we go into the--through the winter season. And it's really critical that all the European countries really work very hard to keep the number of new cases down as low as possible so that they avoid a rapid escalation through the winter, which might also coincide with the circulation of other respiratory pathogens, such as influenza, which would be a very serious problem for countries to experience an increase in both of those diseases at the same time.
And I think for all countries around the world, this is, again, a reiteration of what WHO has been saying for a long time, which is that, even where vaccines have been rolled out and are available, other public health and social measures used to reduce transmission continue to be important.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: And we are almost out of time, unfortunately, but I do want to finish with what has become a bit of a sticky question, and that is about the origins of the virus. And I know that WHO sent a team to China last spring. They weren't able to come back with any conclusions. And now, we've seen this new advisory body of scientists to explore the origins.
But Dr. Morgan, do you have any confidence that we will discover the origins, especially considering this new committee doesn't actually have the power to go back into China and take another look?
DR. MORGAN: So, the new committee has really been established looking forward in particular so that we have mechanisms in place certainly for future events where it's very critical to understand where the origins of new events happen. And as I mentioned earlier on in the interview, we do see quite a lot of signals of new events happening every month. And so, having that mechanism in place is really going to be very helpful.
I think for COVID-19, I think we're still obviously learning a lot about the virus. I think there is still more information that we need to understand. And I think at the moment, the main focus that we have, especially as we go through the winter period in the northern hemisphere, is to maintain good control and, as Dr. Sy mentioned, it is to ensure that we have a rollout of vaccine across the world. And WHO has recommended that we aim to have a 40-percent coverage in all countries by the end of the year.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, unfortunately, we're out of time, so we'll have to leave it there. It looks like we lost Mr. Elhadj As Sy, but thanks to him for joining us.
And Dr. Oliver Morgan, thank you so much for joining me today, as well. It was a fascinating conversation.
DR. MORGAN: Thank you very much for having me.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: To our audience, I will be back in just a few minutes with our next guests. Please stay with us.
[Video plays]
MS. LABOTT: Hello, I'm Elise Labott, of American University, and today we're talking about pandemic preparedness. We seem to have ignored past warnings about pathogens like Zika, Ebola, and H1N1, but COVID has really raised the stakes and, for the first time, the whole world is demanding we do better in our pandemic preparedness and prevention.
To talk about this momentum-building moment and new tools and technologies developed during the pandemic to help us track and detect emerging pathogens, I'm joined by Rick Bright. He's the Senior Vice President of Pandemic Preparedness Response, and the CEO of the Pandemic Prevention Institute at the Rockefeller Foundation. Rick, great to have you.
MR. BRIGHT: Thanks for having me, Elise.
MS. LABOTT: Well, let's start by talking about a global warning system. I mean, it's not new; it's been proposed for years. But how did working on this current COVID-19 response ultimately lay the foundation for a future warning system? And what does it look like?
MR. BRIGHT: Well, Elise, it's very clear we missed the signal. The world missed the signal, despite years and decades of preparation, investment planning, exercising, global collaborations and treaties and discussions. We missed the signal.
So, we have to ask ourselves why. Why would we miss something so important that it ended up being so devastating to society in so many--so many--ways? And what can we do better to make sure that we never, ever have to experience this type of pandemic again?
What we have in place now, because what you just said, the urgency, the political will, the funding, the collaboration, everyone is lined up to do something and something different and something better to make sure we never again face a pandemic. But we have to ask ourselves what is it that we need to do. And we launched the Pandemic Prevention Institute at the Rockefeller Foundation to focus on those signals. Are there better signals that we can identify? Are there better things that we can track and trace and monitor on an ongoing daily basis that will add those traditional epidemiological surveillance tools and signals that we trusted in the past but, again, missed this pandemic.
In addition, to bring together these different types of data to strengthen our ability to see signals, we've learned that, you know, most of the information that we have has been sequestered or controlled or monitored or managed by governments, by large entities or institutions. And most of the people who could respond to such signals did not have access to the information. So, in addition to making and getting smarter signals, we have to use modern-day analytics to translate that into action that everyone can understand so everyone can make sure that we don't have another pandemic.
MS. LABOTT: Right. Well, at Rockefeller, so this is a nongovernment, nongovernmental, independent effort. But you and I have talked about the importance of having all the voices at the table: governments, the private sector, the international development community, on building this successful, global, early warning system.
MR. BRIGHT: It's critical. No one entity can do this. And again, we saw in this last pandemic the challenge and the consequence of isolation, of fragmentation, of nationalism. And we learned, painfully so, the importance of collaboration and sharing of information and trusting each other with transparency so we can have more information to respond faster.
So, not only do we need to bring together different sectors, such as the private, the public, the academic, the philanthropic, we have to also make sure that we're bringing together the world in making sure that this is an equitable approach that someone in a remote area of Africa has the same access and information that someone in the United States or in Europe somewhere along the way. We have to make sure that the tools that we use to interpret this information and guide us for these public health response activities, they're suitable for everyone regardless of where you are around the world. So, it's about setting a table, but it's about bringing everyone to the table around the world in an equitable manner to be able to respond.
MS. LABOTT: Well, okay. So, that's challenging in itself, if not impossible. But without political will, trust, collaboration, it's going to be a near-impossible feat. So, talk about the political barriers and even the practical barriers to preventing another pandemic from happening.
MR. BRIGHT: Well, some of the biggest challenges, Elise, are just building trust. So, politically, a lot of nations work together, but many nations still don't. We have gone through a time, a period of the last several years where trust has been eroded from nation to nation. And we have to rebuild that trust.
We've gone through a time where governments and science have been at odds, politics and science. And so, we have to reconnect those areas. We have to let science lead in these areas and make sure it's informing the best government policies. And so, we have to go into that in a very cognitive way to make sure that what we build augments and supports governments, but we also have a federated approach so individuals and scientists around the world can connect, communicate, share information to build a trust architecture on top of that data architecture.
MS. LABOTT: So, if we had two or three things we needed to do to prevent another pandemic from happening right now, what would they be?
MR. BRIGHT: Well, number one, we have to collaborate. We have to collaborate in new, intentional ways to bring together new science, new perspective, new approaches to what we know as a traditional public health space.
Number two is really important--these are high level--but really important to build trust. We build trust by ensuring there's transparency and access to everyone at the same time, focusing intentionally on equity to make sure everyone around the world has the same information, because that's how we're going to be able to share data and information quickly.
And number three, we need to modernize our approach to 21st century public health. We need to bring 21st century tools to the public health arena to make sure that we can get in front of and stop a pandemic before it emerges.
MS. LABOTT: Well, I mean, as you've said, you know, changing information is key. The information keeps changing. The early warning system, making sure it's not just government controlled but community awareness, communicating that information in a way that people can understand, to help them establish that personal responsibility, and actions to take care of their families and communities is really going to be key.
Rick Bright, Senior Vice President of Pandemic Preparedness and CEO of the Pandemic Prevention Institute at Rockefeller Foundation, thank you so much for joining us.
MR. BRIGHT: Thank you very much, Elise.
MS. LABOTT: We'll send it back now to The Washington Post.
[Video plays]
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Welcome back. I'm Paige Winfield Cunningham, and up next we're going to be looking at the State of Wisconsin and how researchers there have bene tracking the spread of the coronavirus.
Joining me are Katarina Grande, who leads the COVID-19 data team for public health in Madison and Dane County;
And Dr. David O'Connor, a professor and researcher at the University of Wisconsin, Madison.
Welcome to you both. Thank you for being with us today.
DR. O'CONNOR: Thanks for having us.
MS. GRANDE: Thank you for having us.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: David, let's start with you. Throughout the pandemic, I know you've been looking at the spread of COVID-19 in counties in Wisconsin, and you do this through genetic sequencing of the virus. I think this is something people don't really understand. So, could you sort of spell it out for us and how it has helped you understand patterns of the virus and how it mutates?
DR. O'CONNOR: Sure. So, the virus has about 30,000 genetic letters, and most of these are identical between everyone who is infected. But the small differences in the virus act as fingerprints that we can use to understand how the virus is moving through time and space. So, if two people have identical sequences at all 30,000 of those letters, then it's likely that one infected the other or that they shared a common source of infection.
If the viruses are different by 10 or 20 of those letters, then it's likely that those individuals were infected from different sources. It seems very simple, but it becomes a very powerful tool for doing genetic detective work to see how the viruses are spreading within communities and within settings like schools or hospitals or sports teams.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: And when did you first start sequencing COVID cases?
DR. O'CONNOR: Well, in Dane County, where we're located, we have the 12th case of COVID in the United States, back in late January of 2020. And we actually began sequencing with that first case in mid-February 2020. And we then continued to have a really aggressive sequencing campaign from then onward.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Kat, I know that you're the data lead for the Madison and Dane County COVID-19 Dashboard. How are you using that dashboard to track virus transmission?
MS. GRANDE: Yeah, so, our dashboard, we gather data from a variety of sources. So, we have contact tracing data; we have this genetic data that Dave was talking about; data with hospitalizations and the immunization registry. And we put it all together to try to create a comprehensive data picture that's not only understandable to epidemiologists but to community members and others who are making decisions based on these data.
So, for example, the information that we get from our university partners with Dave's team, is that if we're aware that a particular cluster has a new variant, then we can quickly translate that data into action. We can make different recommendations on the ground as to what that site could do differently. We can message broadly to the community that we've detected this new variant here and that we may need to tweak some of our public health policies or actions to respond.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: And David, you've talked about what you've been doing there in Wisconsin with the sequencing, but how could this sequencing data model be used nationally?
DR. O'CONNOR: Yeah, so, I mean, I think as Dr. Bright was saying right before this segment, an early warning system is going to be key. The ability to understand when there is a new variant in your community will only come if you have spotlights across the country and across the world where you can see when a new variant has emerged or when a new variant has arisen, and when it is starting to spread in your community.
So, we need both an expansion of the existing types of genomic sequencing tools that have really come to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic. And then, we need to develop new tools. So, for example, we're working with Kat and public health Madison and the Rockefeller Foundation to explore the use of air samplers to sequence viruses, with the idea being that if you're in an airport or a school, instead of having to sequence virus out of each person who's coming through the airport or the school, you could sample the air and then determine what sequences are present so that you can have visibility over a larger number of individuals than you could ever achieve by sampling people one at a time.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: I'd like to direct an audience question to Kat, and this is from Mark Wyler in Alabama, and his question is, "What is the best way to streamline raw data collected in a way that is helpful for preventing or preparing for the next pandemic?" Kat, how would you answer that question?
MS. GRANDE: Yeah, it's a great question. And I think we heard a lot from our previous speakers about data infrastructure and how that is a way that we must adapt in order to prepare for the next pandemic.
In public health, we're still operating a lot on pretty old data systems. So, modernizing, which we're actively working on, is a step in that direction. And it's about having sort of different paradigms as to how we share data, right? You know, it's common for people to be very siloed in different data sectors and for immunization data to talk to case data, for example, can often take a lot of time and coordination. So, I think shifting to a place where we all see our different roles in presenting a comprehensive data picture and being creative about data sharing so that the community has access to the data that it needs to make decisions.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, and David, I want to ask you about schools, because of course there's been so much debate around schools and what mitigation tactics should be used. But what have you found in your research about how the virus spread in schools?
DR. O'CONNOR: Well, first I think that if--we're never going to be able to fully prevent all pandemics. And so, leveling with people and saying that nature is uncontrollable--saying you're going to prevent pandemics is like saying you're going to prevent hurricanes. It's just simply not going to happen.
What you can do is you can mitigate the impact of them, just like better building codes can mitigate the impact of hurricanes. Better response plans, better early surveillance systems can mitigate the impact of pandemics that we have in the future. And one that we're going to have to really think hard about is how to avoid the educational disruption that occurred in 2020 and 2021 across much of the United States and other parts of the world where we simply were not equipped to provide the sort of support to schools that was necessary to both allow schools to be held safely and to recognize the roles that schools will play in the spread of virus into the broader community.
And so, we've been very involved in trying to bring point-of-care antigen testing into schools. And so, we developed flow charts in collaboration with Kat and her team in our local public health department on how those tests should be used, nearly about a year ago, now. And we continue to work really closely with schools to figure out how they can try to weather the storm, how they can prepare for the winter here in the northern U.S. where we're going to have snow and cold and people are going to be inside. We may have a winter where we have the complexities of COVID and influenza, all--both causing school absences. And so, figuring out how schools can best respond to that is going to be important, and I think this is a place where early surveillance systems could be focused, where if you basically take schools as a sentinel site that is broadly representative of the communities in which they're located, you can learn a lot about how and where viruses are spreading in your communities.
And I would argue that if we had had that back at the beginning of 2020, we would have had a lot better visibility into the early spread of COVID, even though school-age children themselves did not get sick. We could have learned a lot about the virus if we had focused our attention on how it was spreading within and among schools in the communities where they're located.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: But to press into that question a little more, did you find spread within the schools? Because I know that there has been debate over when you've seen some of these cases among children, or teachers specifically, more often, as you note, whether those were derived within the school building or whether those were more commonly derived in the community. What's your take on that?
DR. O'CONNOR: Well, here in Dane County we have had a mask mandate through this academic year, and schools actually enforce mask mandates. Teachers have the ability to tell you when you can go to the bathroom; they certainly can tell you that you have to wear a mask.
And what we have seen is that in places where you have effective other strategies, you really don't see very much transmission. Early in the pandemic, we showed that in hospitals nurses who were wearing effective PPE were often getting infected in the communities, not from their patients. And similarly, while there is undoubtedly some transmission that happens in the schools, I think that with multilayered prevention strategy, the amount of transmission that happens in the school is less than in the broader community. And I think Kat and her data team have some really elegant data to that effect.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Yes, and Kat, based on these results, how did the county develop guidance around antigen testing in schools, mitigation strategies, and, later, air surveillance?
MS. GRANDE: Yeah, so, we're again really lucky to have academic partners on this. This is--things like air surveillance and other innovative strategies are sort of above and beyond what governmental public health has the capacity to do.
So, I think we're still learning a lot about what the air surveillance will result in. For antigen testing, really important, again, to have testing available as one of the layered mitigation strategies. So, the rapid testing and partnership with masking, with vaccination and doing everything we can to get the younger age groups vaccinated, along with teachers and care providers, it's part of a critical package of interventions that we've been pursuing and doing in our county.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: And Kat, I know you and David authored a study in July showing vaccinated and unvaccinated people had similar viral loads in communities with high prevalence of COVID. And I think that finding would surprise most people, because the assumption, at least before delta, had been that you wouldn't be spreading the virus as much if you were vaccinated.
So, can you explain those findings a little bit more for us?
MS. GRANDE: Sure. So, and there's been a lot of science that has come since then. So, while we did find, and studies since us have found that viral loads look similar among vaccinated and unvaccinated. We also know that viral loads decrease faster among those who are vaccinated, and people who are vaccinated are less likely to get COVID in the first place. So, there are a lot of additional pieces of information that have enhanced the findings of our study and our understanding of it.
But it's an important finding and it was unexpected, and it did lead to us to take action at a county level pretty rapidly. We were having these findings at the same time that CDC was also finding this on the East Coast. So, we at that moment didn't have a mask mandate. These findings convinced us that, until we know a little bit more, it's time to start masking up again, even if you're vaccinated. So, that's just an example of how we translate data to action rapidly.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: And what was that like when you were realizing that the delta variant was behaving a little bit differently? I just remember back--you know, we had that point in June where we felt like we were moving past the pandemic, and then there was the delta wave. How did your area respond to that?
MS. GRANDE: Well, I mean, it was a little heartbreaking for sure. It was just--we really thought there was a clear way forward, and every single moment in the pandemic where we thought, okay, clarity is here now, another wild curveball. So, yeah, it was an important finding, but definitely disappointing at a personal level.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Yeah, absolutely. And I also want to ask, what's your assessment now of where we are in the pandemic, and what mitigation measures you see particularly in your area through the winter?
MS. GRANDE: We are, and always have been since it came online, vaccination focused. It's our best intervention. We're focused on, of course, different layers such as masking, but vaccination is what is still going to pave the way forward. And we have a very high vaccination rate here. We are very lucky. We know with waning immunity boosters are super important, so that's what we're also focused a lot on. That 5-11 age group, we think, is going to be make a big difference in sort of viral dynamics in our community, even more so. So, we are all about vaccination.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: David, I want to ask you a broad question that I like to ask a lot of people, because everyone has a slightly different take, but what do you think the next pandemic looks like, and where is the--how would you rank the U.S. in terms of preparation level for it?
DR. O'CONNOR: Well, I mean, I think we need to recognize that we're coexisting with infectious diseases. We always have and we always will, and that's not going to change.
We still have, globally, about a million-and-a-half people who get infected with HIV each year. We had more dengue cases in the Americas in 2019 than ever before; though, we've made some great advances in limiting how many severe dengue cases we have. There has been Ebola in West Africa. there's been the 2009 H1N1 influenza. And all of these--and you could go through a list as long as your arm, point to the fact that we and our natural world around us are, you know--are coexisting. And so, we need to understand that we can build better mitigation strategies. We should learn a lot from the epidemic here so that we have more robust systems the next time we have a major respiratory pathogen. Just like after Zika, we should have more robust systems for vector control, for looking at mosquitos and how we can control mosquito-borne illnesses.
And so, I think when we think about what comes next, making sure that we have really tight integration between the different types of stakeholders, companies that can make diagnostic tests and vaccines, academic labs like mine that really try to explore innovative technologies, public health at the local, state, and national and global level, to make sure that those new technologies are translated into action. Figuring out how to do all those things actually doesn't require a pandemic and it would probably work better even if there wasn't a pandemic. But we need to realize that this is going to be like climate change a defining type of challenge that we are going to confront in a globalized world in the 21st century, and we need to prepare accordingly.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, and you mentioned other diseases that we need to be paying attention to, and how can sequencing be applied to other viruses, like influenza.
DR. O'CONNOR: Sure. So, the same technologies that we use to sequence COVID can be used to sequence any different kind of virus. And so, one of the things that we've been working on here just in the last couple of weeks and that we're moving more into is looking for 40 different respiratory pathogens at once when we're looking at these air samples, not just looking at SARS-COV-2, but looking at a whole plethora of other pathogens.
And figuring out how we can use sequencing, how we can deploy it both within the U.S. to places that don't have great sequencing capacity. It's not actually the technology that's limiting; it's the human capital. It's getting people trained. It's having a next-generation workforce that's familiar working with the science and the big amounts of data that it generates, and then making sure that that sort of workforce is available around the world so that we have bright lights on all of the different parts of the world where the next viruses could emerge so that we get as early a warning as possible about a problem so that we can try to stamp it out.
So, it's sort of like a forest fire. When it's an ember, it's easy to put out. Once the forest is on fire, it becomes really, really difficult. And it doesn't take very long for an ember to become a forest fire.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, we're almost out of time, but I want to toss a final question to you, Kat. Are we nearing the end of the COVID-19 pandemic? We are fortunately seeing cases and deaths finally go down after the delta surge and more vaccines of course becoming more available to kids. But what's your take on that? Can we see blue skies ahead?
MS. GRANDE: Yeah, I feel like I've, you know, tried to have a rosy outlook at that question during different moments of the pandemic, and then something else happens; something else emerged. So, always hesitant to say, like, this is it; this is the moment.
But I do think that, with vaccination coverage increasing, with boosters being available, with the young kids having approval to be vaccinated, I mean, we do have more tools than we did. So, you know, I think we're in this place where we're really learning what it looks like to live with COVID in a different way, but with a lot of tools at our disposal, which is promising.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: Well, we are out of time, so we'll have to leave it there, but thank you very much for joining us. Kat Grande and David O'Connor, appreciate you taking the time to be with us, today.
DR. O'CONNOR: Thanks so much for having us.
MS. GRANDE: Thank you.
MS. WINFIELD CUNNINGHAM: And thank you to our audience for tuning in, today. If you’d like to check out what interviews we have coming up, please head to WashingtonPostLive.com to register and find more information about our upcoming programs.
I am Paige Winfield Cunningham. As always, thanks for watching.
[End recorded session]