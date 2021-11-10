Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski has established herself as a multifaceted talent: entrepreneur, writer, actress, model and activist. Ratajkowski’s debut book, an essay collection called My Body, will be released by Metropolitan Books in November 2021. The book deal immediately followed the New York magazine essay she was commissioned to write entitled "Buying Myself Back,” which led to widespread public discourse on image ownership. In April 2021, she announced that she was NFT’ing a conceptual art piece via a Christie’s auction, raising questions about the nature of authorship, specifically when it comes to the digital realm, while figuratively returning an appropriated Instagram post to its digitally native terrain. Building upon her New York magazine essay, the auction amplified the dialogue surrounding women controlling their image and the ability to receive rightful compensation for its usage and distribution.
Since 2017, Ratajkowski has successfully translated her more than 26 million followers on Instagram into a successful direct-to-consumer business via her apparel line, Inamorata. As a model, she has appeared on the covers of major fashion/lifestyle magazines and is currently the face of L’Oréal’s hair care line Kerastase. As an actress, she has appeared in multiple films, including David Fincher’s Gone Girl and alongside Amy Schumer in I Feel Pretty. Ratajkowski is also outspoken politically, continually using her platform to advocate for her political beliefs, having campaigned for Bernie Sanders in both 2016 and 2020.