So, you know, I think that one of the ways that we can kind of deal with that is by giving context, and that's sort of what I want to do with this book. I mean, I think that it's important to acknowledge to girls, you know, you don't--you don't need to, you know, move away from that necessarily, but let's understand the power dynamics and why hypersexual images of women are, you know, so exciting to the world. And what are the other--you know, what's the perspective we can gain so we understand like that there's other things that are also important? So I mean, I don't think we can tell young women and girls to stop trying to work the system by posting hypersexual images of themselves. Of course, they're going to. And I also don't think we should constantly be asking women to adjust. I mean, I think it goes, you know, women should be able to wear what they want, do what they want, post what they want, represent themselves how they want. Because we do live in this world where they can benefit from, you know, commodifying their image and body, but giving them context to young girls to say, this is why they're doing this. This is the world we live in, and what are other ways that you can also be appreciated?