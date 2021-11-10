DR. WILKINS: Well, I do think that we have to consider when we're delivering healthcare, when we're doing research, thinking about disparities first. So, you know, I talk a lot, at least among my team, about the need for right to left thinking. You know, if we are looking forward to closing that gap, then our strategies need to really be powerful enough, sustained enough to lead to that change. If we continue with these, you know, incremental and marginal steps, we shouldn't be surprised that we're not going to close those gaps. We have to actually think about why are we now seeing these gaps widen? You know, how has the pandemic indirectly impacted these social determinants of health, more people unemployed, the educational gap that we're going to see among children who are in, you know, marginalized and disinvested communities? We have to actually have a bonus of funds, resources, support for all of these if we have any chance of closing this gap anytime soon. So we really need to focus on the--what's the end point and work backwards. If we see it's not working, we got to change those strategies sooner rather than later.