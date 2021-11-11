David Boreanaz
With leading man and charismatic charm that translates on the big screen, TV and stage, David Boreanaz is a force to be reckoned with and has continued to earn rave reviews for his work on hit drama series “SEAL Team.” In addition to his starring role on the show, he is also a producer but often pulls triple duty as director. The series wrapped its fourth season at CBS and it recently returned for a fifth season on Paramount +.
Prior to joining SEAL Team, Boreanaz was seen for 12 seasons on FOX’s “Bones.” During his time on the series, Boreanaz also served as a producer and director, directing the series finale, the 100th and 200th episodes and multiple cliffhanger season finales throughout the years. In May of 2014 TVGuide.com exclaimed that the season nine finale was “an explosive, edge-of-your-seat firefight (excellently directed by series star David Boreanaz).”
Boreanaz was exposed to the TV business at a young age, as the son of a veteran weather forecaster for WPVI in Philadelphia. After graduating from Ithaca College, he moved to Los Angeles to try his luck in Hollywood. He got his first break with a guest spot on “Married with Children,” as the biker boyfriend of Christina Applegate’s ‘Kelly Bundy.’
While relatively new to acting when he landed a guest-starring role on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” which vaulted Boreanaz to stardom as the mysterious and tortured “Angel” on the series. He then continued the role in his own series, “Angel.” It was during his time on “Angel” that Boreanaz made his directing debut. Boreanaz’s other past television credits include the ensemble drama “Full Circle,” which was screenwriter/playwright Neil LaBute’s television debut, and appearances on “Family Guy,” “American Dad!” and a “Bones” and “Sleepy Hollow” crossover event.
On the big screen, Boreanaz’s credits include The Mighty Macs opposite Carla Gugino, Officer Down, Suffering Man’s Charity, These Girls which premiered at the 2005 Toronto Film Festival, Valentine, The Crow: Wicked Prayer opposite Dennis Hopper, The Hard Easy opposite Bruce Dern and Vera Farmiga, Mr. Fix It and I’m with Lucy. He also lent his voice to the role of “Hal Jordan” (aka “The Green Lantern”) for the animated feature Justice League: The New Frontier.
On stage, Boreanaz starred in the Off-Broadway production of “Spalding Gray: Stories Left to Tell.” He has performed at the Ensemble Theater in “Hat Full of Rain”; at the Gardner Stage in “Italian-American Reconciliation” and “Fool for Love”; and in “Cowboy Mouth.” Additional directing credits includes an episode of “The Finder.”
An avid hockey player, Boreanaz resides in Los Angeles with his family.
Spencer Hudnut
Spencer Hudnut has been with SEAL TEAM since it premiered in 2017, rising through the ranks to become executive producer and showrunner. Before SEAL TEAM, he served as a writer and producer on “Blacklist: Redemption” and “Unforgettable” on the Network, where he began his television career as the show’s writers’ assistant. Prior to his writing career, he was an advertising sales executive at CBS and NBC. A graduate of the University of Pennsylvania and USC’s Peter Stark Producing Program, Hudnut lives in Los Angeles with his wife and son.