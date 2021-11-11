MR. SCHMIDT: Well, that is the narrative that a lot of people in the West have. So I asked some of my Chinese friends who are very nationalistic and they said, "You guys are wrong. There is a gazillion of these entrepreneurs, and China will regulate the internet and the excesses because the West has not." The way they say it is, "You guys have all sorts of problems. You are not managing your people right. The democracies are failing," is what they say, and furthermore, "You're not managing the internet correctly." The combination of the privacy rules that have been put in place now in China, which are effective November 1, the emergent algorithmic regulations process that China has undertaken, they claim will be used to make a safe and appropriate internet, and that there are tremendous opportunities for innovation for the next generation of entrepreneurs underneath that. Of course, we all know this is their propaganda, and we don't know if it's true or not.