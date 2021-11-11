You know, these are characters that we play and that we portray. Every actor has their way of getting into those particular roles. So, for me, it's a mentally--and physically, it can be very exhausting at times, which is why, you know, you really have to have that space in order to step out of that character. But for me, it's really about talking to the real guys that have been impacted by that or have been injured and have war injuries and you see them and you talk to them about their stories and you remain as true as you can to what they're explaining to you. Because that's what we really always wanted to do, is get it right and be honest with it as best as we could, and we wanted to do it in a manner that was realistic to create those emotions for our characters to kind of tap into.