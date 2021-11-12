Aziz Hasan
Aziz Hasan is a Brooklyn-based illustrator, graphic designer, dancer, and creative executive. He has been CEO of Kickstarter since March 2019, before which he served as Head of Product and Design. Prior to Kickstarter, Aziz served as Vice President of Product Experience and Creative Director at Refinery29. He has also worked for Say Media and fashion designer Eva Khurshid, and has been an advisor for Crooked Letter Films. As an illustrator, Aziz creates pretentious sea creatures inspired by the nostalgia of his childhood, his travels, and his daughter’s doodles. You can find his work at @ahzzzz.
Lisa Osborne Ross
Lisa Osborne Ross has over 30 years of experience as an in-demand communications, public affairs, and crisis management counselor to heads of state, senior executives at Fortune 500 companies, and higher education institutions. Lisa currently serves as the U.S. Chief Executive Officer at Edelman, the world’s leading global public relations firm. In addition to her role as CEO of Edelman’s largest division, she is a senior client counselor, specializing in social purpose, corporate and public affairs, and DE&I initiatives. Throughout 2020 and 2021, she played a key role in spearheading Edelman’s research agenda in the U.S. to guide business leaders on the evolving social issues landscape and was instrumental in creating Edelman’s Covid-19 and Racial Justice Task Forces.
Zig Serafin
Zig Serafin is the Chief Executive Officer of Qualtrics. Zig joined Qualtrics as Chief Operating Officer in 2016 and was instrumental in the development and launch of the Qualtrics Experience Management Platform. Zig has led the rapid growth of Qualtrics to over 13,500 customers and was a leader in SAP’s 2019 acquisition of Qualtrics for $8B, the largest private enterprise software acquisition ever at the time.
Zig was previously Corporate Vice President at Microsoft and led its multi-billion dollar enterprise collaboration services business that became Microsoft Teams.
In his 17-year career at Microsoft, Zig served as Corporate Vice President of program management and design for Microsoft’s services in anticipatory computing, speech/audio/vision processing, location/language understanding, and geospatial data, leading the teams that developed Microsoft’s artificial intelligence platform, Cortana. Prior to that, Zig was President and General Manager of Microsoft’s Tellme Networks.
Moderated by Jeanne Meserve
Jeanne Meserve has been an anchor and correspondent for CNN and ABC News, winning two Emmy Awards, and an Edward R. Murrow Award. She also contributed to two CNN Peabody Awards for coverage of Hurricane Katrina and the Gulf Oil Spill, and anchored CNN’s award-winning coverage of Yitzhak Rabin’s assassination and the death of Princess Diana. Meserve moderates on a wide array of subjects for groups including the Halifax International Security Forum, the International Women’s Forum, the Munich Security Conference, and the American Red Cross. In 2016 she conducted town hall meetings with six Republican presidential contenders on national security issues for Americans for Peace, Prosperity and Security.