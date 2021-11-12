So, you know, I've learned that you've got to take time off. I knew that before, but I really reinforced it. I learned that you can't sit in the same spot for 12 hours and produce outstanding work without killing yourself. I learned the importance of--I started this thing called the "blue zone"--blue for Edelman--that I actually stole from my husband and his company. But this concept that for two hours during the day, that's your time. Now, if you choose to use that time, because you've been on the phone from nine until one--you know, a lot of assignments, a lot of tasks came out of that--and so between one and three, use that time to organize, to respond to email, to take on some of the assignments, to complete some of the tasks that were created in that earlier period. Or go for a walk, clear your head, take a jog, or more likely concentrate on your, you know, seventh grader who you now have to relearn how to do math with you with your child. So I think that there were many lessons that we learned, but part of it is that you can't work 24/7 to be effective, and you have to respect people's time.