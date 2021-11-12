And so, I look at this time, which is a difficult one for so many of us, as an opportunity to do things differently; so, again, to make sure we are--we are very focused on the underserved in this administration, of making sure that every community is hearing what is available to them. There has been an acute attention to maternal health, and I think we all understand that the health of a mother, before she ever gives birth, has an effect on the health of the child. And so, the Biden-Harris administration has been very focused on extending postpartum coverage. So, we've seen that with the American Rescue Plan, giving states the option to expand coverage for 12 months. And that's, again, a real area of focus. I did a lot of research on this before I came to this position, and we see maternal health outcomes, even two months after women have given birth, we see deaths; we see morbidity, where women are not living their healthiest lives, and making sure we have health insurance coverage, making sure women are getting the services that they need so that they can care for their children, making sure that they are going to the doctor and the kids are going to the doctor.