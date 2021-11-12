MS. BROOKS-LASURE: Thank you so much for having me and thank you for tackling this so important issue.
MR. CAPEHART: Well, of course. Thank you, again. But before we get to children's health equity, let's talk about the lawsuit filed this week by ten states seeking to block the administration's COVID vaccine mandate. The suit claims that the rule issued last week by your agency--and I'm quoting here--"threatens with job loss millions of health care workers who risk their lives in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to care for strangers and friends in their communities."
Your response to that assertion?
MS. BROOKS-LASURE: I want to really start by saying--talk about how we came to the conclusion that it was critical for us to require vaccine requirements for the facilities over which we have responsibility for, which includes Medicare and Medicaid-certified facilities. The virus, not the vaccine, is leading to workers not being able to go to work, whether it's because they're getting sick or whether they're quarantining.
And so, as we were looking across the country at where in the country we are still seeing COVID-19 outbreaks and hospitalizations, we really wanted to make sure that people are safe. And we know how much health care workers care about making sure their patients are safe. That has been our perspective and we very much want to work with facilities for this to be a voluntary and a collaborative process to get people vaccinated and exceptions if they have medical conditions. But very much, our focus is on making sure that people are safe. And as we shift to thinking about child coverage, how wonderful is it? And I know I, as a mother, am just so thrilled that now kids 5 to 11 can get vaccinated. And I think it's just an incredible--it's so incredible that our vaccines were available so fast thanks to the hard work of so many people, and that we're now in a position that we can be--hopefully getting out of this pandemic quite soon.
MR. CAPEHART: I want to pick up on something you said just a moment ago about working with facilities, because that's something you also said in an interview with a colleague of mine here at The Washington Post earlier this week.
What do you mean by that, exactly? How does working with these facilities look like? What does that look like?
MS. BROOKS-LASURE: So, the relationship that we as CMS have with facilities that we are responsible for is really a collaborative one in the sense of--this is work that we do every day. We, CMS, working with the states, survey facilities and help them meet their requirements, of which there are many. And this is another one where we will work with facilities to develop a plan.
What we are focused on is making sure facilities are taking those actions to determine how to get their workers, their nurses, their doctors vaccinated. And a lot of this is around education. A lot of this is around peers talking to each other about the benefits. That's what we've seen in terms of vaccine hesitancy, that a lot of this is about education. And so, that's part of what I mean about really working with the facilities to make sure that people feel that they're hearing from people they trust.
And a lot of these workers, you really think about the range of who we're talking about. We're talking about the home care workers who go into people's homes to care for them, and maybe younger women. A lot of the workers are of modest means, and we know that a lot of the hesitancy, again, is hesitancy, and that's why we are really prioritizing education. And not wanting this to be a draconian action, it's really about trying to make sure that people understand--really understand all of the issues that are--taking place, here.
MR. CAPEHART: You know, last question on this, are you seeing much resistance to this mandate? I mean, it makes sense to have a mandate. There should be a mandate.
MS. BROOKS-LASURE: Yes.
MR. CAPEHART: But are you seeing, as a result of the mandate, large-scale resistance on the part of those who now have to get the vaccine?
MS. BROOKS-LASURE: What we have seen--and again, which really informed our decisionmaking, is in the states and the facilities that already have mandates, we have seen a huge jump in the number of people that get vaccinated. So, a particular--Trinity, which is one of the largest Catholic systems in the country, went from 75 percent to over 95 percent when they instituted a requirement. And we've seen that over and over. And even though there's a lot of discussion and noise about people being concerned, when you actually look at the data, the number of people that have chosen to leave has been really small compared to the number of people who have gone ahead and taken that next step. Sometimes, you just need that little extra push. A requirement helps.
MR. CAPEHART: All right, Administrator Brooks-LaSure, let's talk about children's health equity. Give us a primer on how Medicaid and CHIP are helping to provide greater health equity among children.
MS. BROOKS-LASURE: So, I would start by saying that health insurance coverage is key to making sure that health equity disparities are addressed. It's really difficult to get the health care you need if you do not have the confidence and the assurance that, when you go to the doctor or need a prescription, et cetera, that that will be cared for.
And the Medicaid program and CHIP program have been instrumental in changing the lives of children. I have a particular affinity for the CHIP program because I started my career in the federal government right after it became the law of the land. And just the changes in people's lives by being able to enroll their children in coverage, we've seen just so much over the last 20 years, what a difference that makes.
Now, this year, in 2021, we have record enrollment in Medicaid, CHIP, and the marketplace, ACA coverage. And one of the things that is so key is that kids have comprehensive coverage in Medicaid and CHIP. A lot of times kids don't actually enroll unless their parents are enrolled. And so, with the coverage in Medicaid and marketplace coverage, we--over the last ten years or so have seen strong coverage in those programs.
MR. CAPEHART: So, Medicaid and CHIP account for about 35 percent of insurance provided to children in the U.S. What are the limitations around what Medicaid and CHIP can provide to pediatric patients?
MS. BROOKS-LASURE: I would say that the coverage is really comprehensive. So, in the Medicaid program, for example, we have what we call EPSDT, which basically covers so many services in terms of, if you--anything that is diagnosed needs to be covered under the Medicaid program. I think what I would say--and CHIP, we have Well-Baby, Well-Child. So, a number of critical services are covered. I think we have to continue--and this is a role that CMS has with the states, to continue to make sure that people not just have the card of coverage, but actually have access to all the providers that they need and continue to have access.
Some of that is education; some of that is making sure people know what's available to them; and that's sometimes where we see disparities in terms of whether it's access or whether it's not fully knowing what's available to you. And that's something that we are incredibly focused on.
MR. CAPEHART: So, you came into your position under a new administration, during the pandemic. We saw in the intro video, your swearing in, it was May of this year. How has the pandemic illuminated some of the equity issues for children that exist in the health care system?
MS. BROOKS-LASURE: I think that we are at such a critical moment in health care policy because, over the last year-and-a-half, eyes have been open to these disparities, and I think it shows an opportunity where we see what this means as a country when we do not--when these gaps in our health care system--what they actually mean in terms of people's lives and also what it means in terms of our own health as a nation.
And so, I look at this time, which is a difficult one for so many of us, as an opportunity to do things differently; so, again, to make sure we are--we are very focused on the underserved in this administration, of making sure that every community is hearing what is available to them. There has been an acute attention to maternal health, and I think we all understand that the health of a mother, before she ever gives birth, has an effect on the health of the child. And so, the Biden-Harris administration has been very focused on extending postpartum coverage. So, we've seen that with the American Rescue Plan, giving states the option to expand coverage for 12 months. And that's, again, a real area of focus. I did a lot of research on this before I came to this position, and we see maternal health outcomes, even two months after women have given birth, we see deaths; we see morbidity, where women are not living their healthiest lives, and making sure we have health insurance coverage, making sure women are getting the services that they need so that they can care for their children, making sure that they are going to the doctor and the kids are going to the doctor.
We have an incredible opportunity to move the needle on what are appalling numbers in our country on maternal mortality.
MR. CAPEHART: You know, as you were responding, it just occurred to me, what impact--what about those states that haven't expanded Medicaid coverage under the Affordable Care Act? How has that played into some of these health equity disparities that we're seeing around the country?
MS. BROOKS-LASURE: It's critical. It is a critical issue and we, as the administration, continue to encourage states to take up the Medicaid expansion, the American Rescue Plan, put more dollars than ever for the states to expand.
And when you think about what happens in these states that have not expanded coverage, lower-income people, some of the poorest people in our country not having access to critical services puts a strain on our hospitals; it puts a strain on our providers. And it makes a difference when it comes to child health, because if people don't have coverage and then get pregnant, and then they get coverage, you've already let them be further back, right? So, if you don't get your--under treatment for your underlying services until you go--until you have coverage, your health is not as strong as it would be if you had health insurance.
So, the coverage gap, as we often call it, is a crucial aspect, necessary, not sufficient, to making sure that we address health disparities and improve child health.
MR. CAPEHART: Before I let you go, I got to talk to you about the social determinants of health. What services need to be provided to Medicaid pediatric recipients to bolster their coverage and make it as equitable as possible?
MS. BROOKS-LASURE: There is a lot of focus right now on what we call social determinants of health. And I like to think of it as those services that are adjacent to health, that really influence your ability to access the care you need. A number of states are looking into flexibility, whether it's outside the Medicaid program, so, partnering with their other programs that affect public health, and these are things like safe housing and--if you have asthma because your home doesn't--has mold in it, and really understanding some of these crucial issues. Access to nutritious foods--part of this is a role that the Medicaid program can play through what we'd call those waivers of states doing things--expanding benefits. And part of this, I think, is really making sure that the public health part of our health care system is integrated with the programs that CMS administers, Medicaid and CHIP, Medicare and marketplace coverage.
MR. CAPEHART: You know, one more question. What, if any, work is being done to close the service deserts, among physicians who do not accept Medicaid?
MS. BROOKS-LASURE: It's a critical issue. So, as you know, providers across the country have options about what type of coverage they choose to participate--what programs they choose to participate in, and I think that this really fits into the access issue of making sure that the program, Medicaid, is attracting the types of providers that we need to make sure that people have adequate care.
It's something that we have some responsibility for, but states are our partners in this in terms of payment rates, in terms of thinking about how to make sure that the program is easy for providers to participate in, and really encouraging providers to participate in this program, so that children and everyone else on the program can actually see their doctor and, again, just not have--the card in your pocket that you have health insurance is not sufficient to making sure you see your provider.
MR. CAPEHART: We're out of time, but I've got to ask this one, truly, last question: For those states that haven't expanded Medicaid under the ACA, is there any way around them? Is there any way to, if not go around them, to compel them to provide access to health care to the people in their states?
MS. BROOKS-LASURE: Well, I will say two things. One, we strongly encourage all the states to come in, and we continue to have conversations with them, because we believe that states are closest to the ground and can design programs in ways that make sense.
And the president has been very supportive of Congress filling what we call the coverage gap. So, for the states who have not expanded Medicaid, for allowing them to get coverage through the federal government, and that is something that is in the Build Back Better Agenda, and we hope that Congress-and they're in their process and that would be one way where, if states choose not to expand, people would get their coverage.
MR. CAPEHART: Now, I mean, you're kind of giggling, because you know, you can only strongly encourage. I was being a little provocative with that question, but Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, we're out of time, just when we were getting going.
Thank you so much for coming to Washington Post Live.
MS. BROOKS-LASURE: Thank you for having me. Have a good rest of your day.
MR. CAPEHART: All right. Have a great weekend.
When I come back, Dr. James Perrin and Dr. Kawsar Talaat. Stay with us.
[Video plays]
MS. MESERVE: Health inequities have an enormous and damaging implication for children. And so, a new partnership is trying a new approach to address the issue.
Joining me now is Dr. Margaret-Mary Wilson. She is Executive Vice President and Associate Chief Medical Officer at United Health Group;
Also with me is Dr. Hope Rhodes, Medical Director at THEARC, and co-Medical Director of the Healthy Generations Program at Children's National Hospital.
Dr. Rhodes, as a practitioner here in Washington, D.C., I'm wondering what kinds of health inequities you see, particularly in Ward 7 and 8.
DR. RHODES: So, the children's health service at THEARC and the mobile medical program primarily service families and children in Wards 7 and 8. One out of every three children that come into our health center, one out of every three children that access care through our mobile medical program are actually experiencing childhood poverty. That has implications for health outcomes. So, we see childhood obesity, poorly controlled asthma. Infant mortality rates are high. We also see community violence. And you lay on top of that the social determinants of health, things like food insecurity, unemployment, underemployment, housing insecurity. All of those things culminate to really negatively impact the health outcomes for children in Ward 7 and 8.
Alongside that, one out of every three children that go to school in the District, in the past, have experienced up to 10 percent of missed school days. That can decrease the chances of children graduating from high school, and increase the chances of children experiencing poverty as adults.
MS. MESERVE: Dr. Wilson, this week the United Health Foundation announced a partnership with Children's National Medical Center. Explain to us how this will improve access.
DR. WILSON: Thank you, Jean. For more than two decades, United Health Group has worked in collaboration with community organizations and national partners to support efforts to address health disparities. And we established the United Health Foundation more than 20 years ago to support these efforts to help build healthier communities.
And since then, we've partnered extensively with several organizations and invested over a billion dollars in over 4,000 underserved communities, recognizing that different communities have different needs, and that it's important to meet the unique needs of people and communities. And that's why this partnership with Children's National Hospital is extremely exciting. It's one way that we can help bridge that gap and build healthy communities right here in D.C. This grant is just one of many ways that the United Health Foundation continues to support these efforts.
And the model advanced by the Children's National Hospital is tremendously innovative. If you think about it, the Ward 7 and 8 in Washington, D.C. have pretty high levels of inequities that impact children's health. There are high rates of child poverty, high rates of asthma and obesity. And what this model does is it involves multiple stakeholders, brings together the school nurses, community health workers, the child and the caregiver and the school staff, right? And all that comes together through an overlay of health records, immunization records, and attendance data. So, leveraging this model, it is then possible to connect children and families via telemedicine services to appropriate behavioral health support needs that address not just mental health issues but also that help address asthma and other medical needs. And this provides the child with well-child visits, intervention for their urgent care, behavioral health, and development screenings. This is a really impressive model.
MS. MESERVE: Dr. Rhodes, let me ask you about how this will improve access in the city, and what makes this unique.
DR. RHODES: So, there are several different components that you just heard that are involved in this particular partnership, and we are so grateful to United Health Foundation for the investment.
There are community health workers; there is data; there is sharing of information; there's involvement of community partners. All of those many different pieces collaborate in a very innovative way in order to improve health outcomes for children, regardless of where they actually access the initiative.
There is a specific aspect of the model called the CARE initiative, which stands for Chronic Absenteeism Reduction Effort. And this is an initiative that helps to share absenteeism data with primary care pediatricians through a health information exchange system. Pediatricians already access information about ER utilization as well as hospitalization through this particular health information exchange. Just imagine if you overlay on top of that information about how many kids are missing school on a routine basis. It helps us to identify children who might be at risk.
And then, the children's school nurse system will help to identify kids who might be under-immunized or due for immunizations, and that is another avenue where we might be able to deploy the mobile medical unit directly to the highest-needs schools in order to address things like immunizations, provide routine care, provide mental health screenings. We then leverage telemedicine in order to connect families with additional resources, medical resources that we might not have on the mobile medical unit.
We then access community health workers, individuals who are from the community, familiar with the community, and also familiar with the resources in order to help address the social determinants of needs. So, not only are we doing care coordination, addressing comprehensive care, and we're also leveraging technology in order to address the health outcomes for the highest needs students and children in the District.
MS. MESERVE: Dr. Wilson, look to the future. What will addressing health inequity look like, and will it take continued, heavy investment?
DR. WILSON: Looking into the future, simply stated, addressing health inequities is the right thing to do. Dr. Rhodes referred to social challenges like poverty and poor-quality housing, both of which are linked to higher rates of chronic disease.
We think about the impact on the child. Diseases like asthma have higher rates in the D.C. area. There are also troubling statistics around the prevalence of obesity, mental health challenges, anxiety, and depression. And then, we think of the fact that over a third of fourth-grade public students in the United States score proficient or over in the national reading assessment. We think about it, these statistics are unacceptable and they cannot continue. Our children are our future. And at United Health Group, we are committed to working with partners to address health inequities; it is at the root of our mission, helping people live healthier lives and helping making the health care system work better for everyone, not just those who can afford it, but for everyone.
And in our view, we can only achieve that when everyone, child and adult, has the opportunity to attain their highest life without any barriers, and we're committed to helping achieve this.
MS. MESERVE: Dr. Margaret-Mary Wilson, Executive Vice President and Associate Chief Medical Officer of United Health Group, thanks for joining me;
And same to Dr. Hope Rhodes, Medical Director at THEARC and co-Medical Director of the Healthy Generations Program at Children's National Hospital.
Now, back to The Washington Post.
[Video plays]
MR. CAPEHART: Welcome back to Washington Post Live. For those of you just joining us, I'm Jonathan Capehart, opinion writer here at The Washington Post. To continue this conversation about children's health equity, I am joined by Dr. James Perrin, professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School and the former director of the American Academy of Pediatrics;
And Dr. Kawsar Talaat, vaccine expert at the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University.
Thank you both very, very much for coming to Washington Post Live.
DR. TALAAT: Thank you very much for the invitation.
MR. CAPEHART: So, Dr. Perrin, let me start with you, and let's start with well child visits. How do they impact future health, especially for children who don't have access to sufficient health services as an infant?
DR. PERRIN: Well, first of all, well-child visits are really part of helping to ensure that children grow up healthy, that gives them and their parents the kinds of skills and abilities, as well as the preventative care that really helps them grow up.
And you know, I think that Administrator Brooks-LaSure talked about rising rates in mental health conditions among America's kids, especially kids in poverty. And indeed, we have a lot of work we can do on prevention in that area, too.
MR. CAPEHART: You know, I have a question deeper into the conversation about that very point, but I'm going to have to hold off on that.
Dr. Talaat, many of these visits include vaccinations, which have been front and center throughout the pandemic. Explain how vaccines help to level the playing field for children's health.
DR. TALAAT: Vaccines are really good way to improve equity very quickly because they are a low--you only need a vaccine once or twice in your life to prevent a disease from happening ever. And if you can prevent a disease from happening, you never have to treat it. You never have to deal with the sequela of the disease. And so, if you can vaccinate everybody, then they will never have to deal with measles, they will never have to deal with rotavirus. They don't have to--for COVID especially, vaccines can prevent hospitalizations and severe disease. And so, if you can prevent that, it will take away the extra burden of having to seek health care for people who have less access.
MR. CAPEHART: But Dr. Talaat, how big of an issue is access to vaccines? I mean, what needs to be done for access--for vaccines to be more readily available to children across the country?
DR. TALAAT: So, access to vaccines is a really important--is really important, because we know that not everybody has the same access to health care. Not everybody has a pediatrician that they go to, as the CMS Director was talking about.
You know, people are not as--are more likely to enroll their children in CHIP if they also have insurance. And so, we need to make sure that there's vaccines available in as many places as children are present. It would be great to have vaccine clinics at schools for kids who don't have access to health care.
MR. CAPEHART: One more question on vaccines, and I'd love for Dr. Perrin--for you to get in on this, as well. I'm wondering how much vaccine hesitancy contributes to larger inequities among children.
Dr. Talaat first.
DR. TALAAT: I'm sorry, I thought that was--so, for the most part, vaccine hesitancy doesn't seem to be a huge role in pediatric vaccines, with the exception of a couple of vaccines that people are hesitant about. I think most of the kids who are unvaccinated, it has a lot more to do with access.
We do--we are seeing rising rates of vaccine hesitancy in the United States for pediatric vaccines, and that is something to be very concerned about and to watch carefully.
MR. CAPEHART: Dr. Perrin.
DR. PERRIN: Well, you know, we have a ton of information on vaccines and how incredibly effective they are, as my colleague just said, and the evidence is really very, very strong about the tremendous value of vaccines.
On the other hand, there have been many people who have raised questions about the health care professions in general, and worried about them. Many of our especially poorer families of color have a history of bad experiences in the hands of health profession, and so some hesitancy in believing that what they're getting is the right thing. So, I think that does play a role in some of this hesitancy, as well.
MR. CAPEHART: Let me stick with you here on vaccines and talk about the politicization--I have a hard time saying that word, but the politicization of vaccines, we're seeing it around coronavirus, but are you concerned that that kind of politicization that we're seeing will impact children's vaccines?
DR. PERRIN: Absolutely. I think it's an incredibly dangerous aspect of how we're treating a health care and medical opportunity and crisis at this point. And the fact that we have politicized vaccines has really prevented far too many people from getting safe and effective treatments. And we know that people have died as a result of this politicization.
MR. CAPEHART: Dr. Talaat, I see you've been nodding ever since Dr. Perrin started answering that question. Your thoughts.
DR. TALAAT: I think it's really a very frightening time right now as we see more and more politicization, because we know that vaccines save lives.
For example, with the COVID vaccines, they are incredibly effective, and incredibly effective at saving lives. And what we're seeing now is more and more the places where vaccine rates are low, we see more of the deaths happening in those areas.
And in the places where vaccination are higher, there are much fewer deaths. And so, it's important to not politicize vaccines, to not politicize public health so that we can reach out to as many people as possible and people feel comfortable talking to their health care providers and to accepting the vaccine.
MR. CAPEHART: You know, Dr. Perrin, I just want to remind everyone that you are the former Director of the American Academy of Pediatrics, and in this conversation that we're having about the politicization of vaccines, have you ever--have we seen this before, or is this brand new? And how could--and how concerned are you that we're moving into an area that we won't be able to pull yourselves out of?
DR. PERRIN: Well, first, I want to correct you. I'm former President of the American Academy of Pediatrics. I would never say I directed the American Academy of Pediatrics; that's a really big job that other people do better than I could.
Yeah, look, I do think this is not new. We've had this before. We've been seeing this for measles, for example, and the work in California, that Richard Pan, a pediatrician in the state senate has really led efforts to get California kids vaccinated against measles. This is not new. There's been vaccine hesitancy throughout many, many decades. I think it's made worse now because of the opportunities through social media to really gather much more support for hesitancy and antivaccine activity than there was in the past.
This is not new. And it's just absolutely incredibly important to keep fighting it. I'm old enough that, as a doctor, I've seen measles in American children. I've seen the results, the negative long-term results of measles. I'm old enough that I saw people in iron lungs from polio. So, look, these are not minor issues. These are incredibly important issues for the health of our population.
MR. CAPEHART: And so, then, Dr. Talaat, how do you get people, get communities to overcome their hesitancy, to overcome their resistance and get them to take the vaccine, no matter what the vaccine is for? How do you get over that?
DR. TALAAT: So, I think you start by listening and listening to people and truly understanding what their concerns are and meeting them where they are. Telling them about your experiences, telling them about what you've seen. It's really important to have trusted messengers in the community, people that parents and others can go to ask questions, people they believe and that they can trust. That can be their pediatrician, that could be the pastor of their church. It could be their barber, their hairdresser. There's all sorts of creative ways to try to decrease vaccine hesitancy and to--and to encourage people to get whatever the vaccine is. But I think the first and most important thing is to listen to people's concerns and understand where they're coming from.
MR. CAPEHART: Let's get into the social determinants of health, and Dr. Perrin, there's CDC research that shows that the more traumatic events a person suffers in childhood, the physical, emotional, or sexual abuse, mental illness, domestic violence, you name it--the more likely that person is to suffer from chronic stress-related health problems later in life. Talk more about how a child's mental health affects their future health outcomes.
DR. PERRIN: So, that's a really super question. And just would really say we know so much about the incredibly--importance of the first three or four or five years of life. It's unbelievably important what we know now about the development of the human brain during this time, and we know that negative events, negative experiences, really affect how the brain works, and will affect how the brain works throughout the person's life. So, it's critically important to really be dealing with some of these negative events early on in life to prevent that.
We also know that, in the United States over the last decade, we've had rising death rates among people of working age in this country. And indeed, those rising death rates don't just happen in 45- and 50-year-old's; it actually starts down in 25-year-olds. And we know that those rising death rates reflect, in part, some of these early negative experiences. So, there's a lot we know about what's causing these bad outcomes, and we know more and more what we can do to prevent those bad outcomes.
MR. CAPEHART: I'm going to throw this question out to both of you. Obviously, if we conquered poverty, this would solve a lot of problems, but is that the only way to level the playing field when it comes to equity in health care for children?
Dr. Perrin, you go first.
DR. PERRIN: All right, sure. So, first of all, dealing with child poverty is unbelievably important, and the American Academy of Pediatrics has been very clear about the importance of addressing actively prevention and getting rid of child poverty in this country.
The child tax credit, which has been part of the recent administration's activities is a really, really important step forward in addressing child poverty. As pediatricians, we strongly support that kind of effort to improve the wellbeing of America's young families.
I'd also say that there are other aspects of improving equity that we can do directly within the health care arena. So, I know we've talked a bit about Medicaid already today, a phenomenally important program that's done such good things for America's kids. But on the other hand, Medicaid tends to treat its recipients, mainly because of how it pays its bills, as not being worth the same as other people in America. So, on average, for example, across the states, and it varies from state to state, the payment rates for Medicaid are about two-thirds that of the payment rates even for Medicare. So, what we basically are saying in public policy, then, is we think that these people, covered by Medicaid, are worth about three-quarters of the people who are not covered by Medicaid but are covered by other programs, including Medicare, a public one.
MR. CAPEHART: Dr. Talaat, your view on that.
DR. TALAAT: So, I agree with Dr. Perrin that poverty and eliminating poverty would make a huge difference and, as a proud member of the AAPA, I completely support the AAPA's stance on this. But also, just making sure that everybody has the same access to health care and, for example, for vaccines there are places in our country that are vaccine deserts, where you can't go 15 minutes to get your vaccine, and making sure that everybody, including in rural areas, including in highly urban areas, has the same access to health care that more affluent children do.
MR. CAPEHART: Dr. Talaat, we actually have an audience question for you, and this comes from William in Rhode Island: "How can we best get kids engaged with their own health care earlier?"
DR. TALAAT: I think it's really important to talk to them about, when they go to the pediatrician, why they go to the pediatrician, to have them do a lot of the speaking to the doctor, and not be the person talking for them; to talk to them about smart choices and healthy choices.
If they have chronic diseases--my daughter has asthma--get them involved in managing their health care and being responsible for their medications as soon as they're able to do that. I think that would go a long way to getting them involved in their own health care and also to talk to them about the health problems that occur in the United States and elsewhere and also, you know, make them aware of the bigger picture, as well, and what their role is in that picture.
MR. CAPEHART: All right. I'm going to throw out one more question. It's a leading question but I think it's a good question to end on, and I'll start with you, Dr. Perrin. How important are vaccine mandates?
DR. PERRIN: So, vaccine mandates are one of the reasons that the United States has some of the highest rates of vaccine coverage for children who are in school, at school age. We actually have less good coverage rates for children, say, age two than many European countries do, because they actually do have vaccine mandates in European countries for younger children.
So, I would just say that the evidence is overwhelmingly clear that vaccine mandates do lead to much higher rates of vaccinations. And it's a public health venture. It's something which basically says vaccines are incredibly important for the health of the United States public.
MR. CAPEHART: Dr. Talaat.
DR. TALAAT: I completely agree with Dr. Perrin. And what we found is that, in states where the mandates are tighter for kids to go to school and they have fewer exemptions, that the vaccination rates are higher. So, it's really--it's a really great tool to making sure that all kids are vaccinated.
MR. CAPEHART: Dr. Kawsar Talaat, vaccine expert at the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University;
And Dr. James Perrin, professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, and former president--not director, former president of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Thank you both very, very much for coming to Washington Post Live. Have a great weekend.
DR. PERRIN: You, too. Great talking with you.
DR. TALAAT: Thank you.
