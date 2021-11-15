Mika Brzezinski
Provided by representatives of Mika Brzezinski.
Mika Brzezinski is the co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe, founder of “Know Your Value” and author of four best-selling books. In 2015, Mika launched “Know Your Value”, a nationwide movement in partnership with NBCUniversal to support an empowered and inclusive community that helps all women recognize, and be recognized for, their worth in business and in life.
Prior to joining MSNBC in 2007, Mika was an anchor of CBS Evening News Weekend Edition and a CBS News correspondent who frequently contributed to CBS Sunday Morning and 60 Minutes.
In 2018, Mika was awarded with the New York Women in Communications’ Matrix Award. Mika, along with Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough, was inducted into the Cable News Hall of Fame in 2016. Mika also served as a Visiting Fellow at the Institute of Politics at Harvard’s Kennedy School in the fall of 2017.
In 2020, Mika’s “Know Your Value” partnered with Forbes to create its first ever 50 over 50 list, highlighting 50 women over 50 who’ve achieved incredible success later in life, are paying it forward, and laying the runway for the next generations of empowered women. The list and extended editorial, which gained exceptional response, was released in June 2021 in a special edition “Inclusive Capitalism” issue of Forbes magazine and amplified across all NBCU and Forbes’ platforms.
Louise Aronson, MD, MFA
Provided by Louise Aronson.
Louise Aronson, MD MFA, is a leading geriatrician, writer, educator, professor of medicine at UCSF and the author of the New York Times bestseller and Pulitzer Prize finalist Elderhood: Redefining Aging, Transforming Medicine, and Reimagining Life. A graduate of Harvard Medical School, Dr. Aronson has received the Gold Professorship in Humanism in Medicine, the California Homecare Physician of the Year award, and the American Geriatrics Society Clinician-Teacher of the Year award. In addition to her clinical practice and teaching, she currently leads the AGE SELF CARE program and serves as an advisor to the state of California on Covid19 in elders and eldercare settings. Her writing credits include the New York Times, Atlantic, Washington Post, JAMA, Lancet, and the New England Journal of Medicine, and she has been featured on NPR’s Fresh Air, TODAY, CBS This Morning, NBC News, and the New Yorker.
Content from AARP
The following content is produced and paid for by a Washington Post Live event sponsor. The Washington Post newsroom is not involved in the production of this content.
Scott Frisch
Provided by AARP.
Scott Frisch is executive vice president and chief operating officer for AARP. He is responsible for all enterprise-wide operational and financial matters including human resources, information technology, real estate and facilities management as well as data and analytics performance management.
Since his appointment as COO, Scott has helped guide AARP through a period of dynamic change, reengineering the operational functions of the organization to maximize efficiencies and increase operating reserves. He established a $40 million investment fund that spurs innovation in health and wellness as well as a $60 million investment vehicle to accelerate research into cures for all types of dementia including Alzheimer’s. Scott oversaw the comprehensive renovation of AARP’s 500,000 square foot national office headquarters in Washington, DC to provide the latest in technology and environmentally-friendly and innovative workspace.
Prior to his appointment as COO, Scott served as senior vice president and chief financial officer for AARP Services, Inc. (ASI), the for-profit subsidiary of AARP. He had previously served as chief financial officer and treasurer at AARP Financial, Inc.
Prior to joining the AARP enterprise, Scott held a variety of management positions at Columbia Management Group, NATIXIS Asset Management Services, Inc., Putnam Investments and KPMG.
Scott graduated from Villanova University. He is a certified public accountant and previously held Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) Series 6 and 63 licenses. Scott is a Board member on the Greater Washington Board of Trade, Wish of a Lifetime from AARP, Older Adults Technology Services from AARP, Treasurer and Chair of the Audit & Finance Committee of the Downtown DC Business Improvement Council and serves on the Board of Advisors of CBC Realty Investments. He sits on the Wall Street Journal CFO Network, the Executive Committee of the Milken Institute Center for the Future of Aging Business Council and is a Malcom Baldrige Executive Fellow and recipient of the 2021 Baldrige Foundation Award for Leadership Excellence in the Nonprofit Sector. Scott is also a member of the DMV Regional Congress (previously served on the Connected DMV COVID-19 Strategic Renewal Task Force).
Moderated by Chika Oduah
Chika Oduah is an award-winning journalist, poet and writer. In the past 18 years, Oduah’s experience in journalism includes working as a reporter, foreign correspondent, television news producer, videographer and photojournalist in the United States and across Africa. Oduah’s reporting goes beyond the headlines to explore culture, conflict, history, spirituality, human rights and development in sub-Saharan Africa. Her work has been featured in the New York Times, CNN, the Atlantic, Al Jazeera, the Associated Press, the BBC and other major news outlets. Oduah nurtures a passion for film, literature, traveling, poetry, performance art, women empowerment and learning about cultures around the world.