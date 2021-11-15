Sara Nelson
Sara Nelson has served as the International President of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA, AFL-CIO since 2014, representing 50,000 of aviation’s first responders at 17 airlines. She has been a union Flight Attendant since 1996 when she started flying at United Airlines. Sara designed the successful payroll support program that was a historic Worker’s First relief program that kept aviation workers connected to their paychecks, healthcare, and other benefits for 16 months during the COVID pandemic, while banning stock buybacks and dividends across the industry and capping executive compensation for 2 years after the relief period ends. Sara believes Labor should set the agenda every time. The New York Times called her “America’s most powerful flight attendant” for her role in helping to end the 35-day Government Shutdown, InStyle Magazine placed her on their Top 50 Badass Women list, and Fast Company put her on the cover of their Summer 2021 magazine with the headline, “Workers Strike Back.” Sara often says corporations have money and control but workers have power, and the Labor Movement is for all working people. She encourages women everywhere to join unions and run unions. She believes Flight Attendants can play a pivotal role in building worker power with more public contact than almost any other job and connectivity around the world.
Doug Satzman
Douglas Satzman has served as the Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors of XpresSpa Group, Inc (NASDAQ: XSPA) since February 2019. During his tenure, Mr. Satzman has been responsible for the global expansion of XpresSpa, the largest global airport wellness provider, as well as the COVID-19 pivot creating XpresCheck, the largest US airport COVID-19 testing business. Mr. Satzman has also lead the successful 2021 launch of TREAT, a new multi-channel travel health and wellness brand bringing on-demand virtual care, original content, health tools and on-site airport wellness centers to travelers.
Previously, Mr. Satzman was Chief Executive Officer, U.S. of Le Pain Quotidien, a premium organic bakery & full service restaurant chain serving artisanal breads/pastries, organic products & wholesome cuisine in over 90 company-owned restaurants across the U.S. where he developed a long-term growth strategy focused on building organic sales, opening new stores and markets, creating multi-channel growth platforms and leveraging technology. Prior to that, Mr. Satzman spent 14 years at Starbucks Coffee Company where he held roles of increasing responsibility across the U.S. and Europe, culminating in being named Senior Vice-President, EMEA Business Development & Channel Operations. In that role, he led and delivered a high growth strategy across Europe, Russia, the Middle East and Africa as well as for non-company owned retail operations across more than 35 countries.
Moderated by Ruth Umoh
Ruth Umoh is the Editor-in-Chief of The Filament, the definitive news source for DEI leaders in tech. A veteran business journalist, she previously served as Forbes’ Diversity and Inclusion Editor and was a CNBC reporter covering leadership strategy, corporate management, and personal finance prior. She’s a graduate of the University of Maryland and received a master’s degree from Columbia University.